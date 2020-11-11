Diwali 2020: Puja Vidhi, Auspicious Time, How To Perform Lakshmi Puja On Amavasya

After celebrating the Navarathri and Dusherra the much-awaited Hindu festival Diwali is around the corner. Although the pandemic bought halt to large gatherings doesn’t mean not to celebrate the festival. Diwali or Deepavali is one of the festival that widely celebrated in the country and many Indians across the world. Diwali symbolizes the spiritual “victory of light over darkness, good over evil and knowledge over ignorance”. In some parts of the country, people celebrate for returning Lord Rama to Ayodhya after killing the demon-king Ravana.

This auspicious day observed on 15th day of the Kartika month. On this day people light up their homes and offices with lamps, earthen pots and flowers. It is also known as Diwali is the festival of lights and worship Goddess Lakshmi. On this day people wear new clothes and have sweets.

Diwali 2020: Date and Lakshmi puja timings

This year Diwali celebrates on November 14, Saturday

Puja time- 05:28 PM to 07:24 PM (01 Hour 56 Mins)

Pradosh Kaal-5:28 PM to 08:07 PM

Vrishabha Kaal-- 05:28 PM to 07:24 PM

Amavasya Tithi Begins-02:17 PM on November 14, 2020

Amavasya Tithi Ends-10:36 AM on November 15, 2020

Puja Vidhi:

Lakshmi Pooja is an important ritual that performed with a lot of devotion in all Hindu households on Diwali. They invite Goddess Lakshmi to their houses and ask her to never leave us.

1) First clean the house. On the day puja sprinkles some Gangajal or Turmeric water to purify the household.

2) Select a place to do puja. Spread a red cloth and keep a handful of grains in the middle of the place you selected.

3) Place a Kalash on the grains. In that place, five mango leaves in a circular way and place a coconut on that.

4) Place a picture of Goddess Lakshmi next to the Kalash.Grace up her with flowers, haldi and kumkum

5) Now, place the small Ganesh idol on the right side of the Kalash. Lord Ganesh holds a special position in every Hindu pooja. Apply kumkum on him. offer some grains and light a Diya in front of him.

6) Now, light a lamp in front of Goddes Lakshmi, take some flowers and grains in your hands and chant Diwali pooja mantra. After that offer grains and flowers to idol.

7) Pick the idol and place her in Panchamrit( it’s a mix of milk, sugar, honey, ghee and some sweet)clean the idol and place it.

8) Apply haldi, kumkum and place a garland to the idol and offer some flowers and Prasad. Light dhoop and insane sticks.

9) Lastly, perform Arti and pray to Goddess Lakshmi.