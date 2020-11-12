Diwali 2020: Auspicious Time To Buy Gold Jewellery On Dhanteras, Kuber Worship Time

Dhantrayodshi is also known as Dhanteras. Dhanteras is observed on the day before Diwali. It is celebrated on the thirteenth day of Kartika Krishna Paksha. This Year, Dhanteras falls on November 13. On this auspicious day, people buy gold, silver new utensils and worship Goddess Lakshmi. In fact, people save their money for the entire year to buy gold and silver on this auspicious day. It is believed that buying gold, silver and utensils can protect you and your family members from bad omen. As per popular belief, buying something on Dhanteras brings luck, wealth and prosperity to the house.

Yes, people buy gold and silver on Dhanteras day but, why it is celebrated?

As per Hindu mythology, on Dhanteras, people worship Lord Dhanavantari (Avatar of Lord Vishnu). It is largely believed that on Dhanteras day, Goddess Lakshmi visits our home to fulfil our wishes. Also Kubera, the Lord of Wealth is worshipped on the day.

Mythology: Reasons to buy metal on Dhanteras?

Once, there was a king named Hima and he died on the fourth day of his marriage. Hima’s daughter-in-law saved her husband and prevent the Yamaraj from entering their house, she placed diyas and lot of gold and silver jewellery. The strong light from the jewellery and diyas blinded Yamraj who came as a snake. So, he couldn’t take the life of Hima’s son. So it is believed that buying gold and silver can protect you and your family members from bad ill.