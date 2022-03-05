Diet and Lifestyle Changes To Control Endometriosis

According to Endometriosis Society of India estimates that more than 25 million Indian women, which is 2.5 crores, suffer from Endometriosis which is a leading cause of infertility as well. Although endometriosis is not a preventable disease but

Dr Vimee Bindra - Endometriosis Excision Surgery Specialist & Co-Founder “ENDOCRUSADERS” * recommends the following diet and lifestyle changes for Endometriosis patients to lead a health life

Anti- inflammatory diet is highly recommended for endometriosis as inflammation plays an important role for pain and infertility so reducing inflammation helps.

Foods to be avoided

● Highly processed foods

● Sugars & sweets

● Oily foods

● Caffeine

● Red meat

● Alcohol

● Also, gluten to be avoided for some

Foods which work well for endo patients to reduce inflammation

● Plenty of organic vegetables and fruits

● Magnesium rich foods

● Greens family

● Healthy fats

● Seeds and nuts in moderation

Here also we would like to agree upon the customization of diet according to ones eating habits and allergies

Pelvic physiotherapy is recommended for endometriosis patients which helps in reducing fibrosis and movement associated pain and also identifying pelvic pain generators is important.

We would like to mention that there is no prevention for endometriosis as it has a genetic association for its causation so changing lifestyle and diet helps it manage better.

* Only doctor from South India vetted by iCareBetter.com - an innovative platform dedicated to helping patients with endometriosis and chronic pelvic pain find compassionate and skilled experts