Diabetes Management: Now All By YourSELF

By Dr. Varsha Khatry, Head of Medical & Scientific Affairs, Roche Diabetes Care India

Most people believe that diabetes is a disease that affects everyone in the same way and its treatment is standard for everyone. But the fact is that every person with diabetes is unique and needs a different treatment approach on many levels. One reason for that is that diabetes is a ‘lifestyle disorder’ and blood sugar levels are largely dependent on a person’s lifestyle, which includes food, activity level, stress, and sleep patterns.

Although there is a well-recognised treatment regimen that most diabetologists follow, when they prescribe treatment for diabetes, they also try to understand the habits, needs, and requirements of individuals so that ‘personalised’ management plans can be designed. These include therapy recommendations, lifestyle modifications, blood glucose monitoring tracking routines, and consultation schedules. The success of the plan depends on how diligently this is followed.

Sounds complicated? Don’t worry. This can be made very simple if you take charge of the management of your diabetes all by yourSELF by following the simple steps of S.E.L.F. Here’s how:

S: Structured self-monitoring of blood glucose

Set a regular schedule to monitor and record your blood glucose level[i]. Most commonly, it is measured immediately after waking in the morning and 2 hours after lunch. Remember to re-confirm this routine with your doctor because every diabetes is unique and your doctor may prescribe a more personalised monitoring routine for you.

Use an ISO certified glucometer to check your blood sugar level every day at the appropriate time. An advanced glucometer can connect to your mobile and seamlessly transfer all your testing data into an app via bluetooth. The app records this blood sugar data and analyses trends. These trends help you and your diabetologist understand whether your current medications, diet and exercise routine are giving you good blood sugar control. If not, the diabetologist is in a better position to make the changes needed in your diabetes management plan on the go.

E: Exercise

The American Diabetes Association recommends that people with diabetes should exercise for 150 minutes or more per week and include both aerobics and resistance training[ii]. This can be spread over 3 days of the week with a gap of no more than 2 days. Remember to record the hours and type of activity and share it with the diabetologist. Some apps that monitor blood sugar can also track how physical activity impacts sugar levels and can do an analysis of the type and time of physical activity that is most effective for you. It is advisable to check with your doctor before you make any changes in your approved physical activity.

L: Low, good quality calorie intake

Calories are a measure of energy that your food supplies. What is important to understand is that both the ‘quantity’ and the ‘quality’ of these calories affect the sugar level in your blood[iii]. Calories from complex carbs, proteins and healthy fats are considered ‘good calories’, while those that come from simple carbs and unhealthy fats are said to be ‘bad calories’[iv]. People with diabetes need to count the calories they consume and know the source from which they come. They should do this regularly and for every meal. There are several mobile apps that can help you count your calories and analyse the effect of different food items on your blood sugar. Talk to your diabetologist or nutritionist to understand more about good and bad calories and which foods to include in a healthy diet that can help you manage diabetes as well as you should.

F: Follow-up, regularly

For people with diabetes, the importance of regular follow-ups with their doctors and therapy adherence cannot be stressed enough. Even if your blood sugar level is under control, regular visits to your diabetologist are necessary. In diabetes, doctors have to keep a watch on your heart and kidney health, as well as the development of other complications. Regular visits allow them to check on these and modify treatment plans accordingly. Diabetes is a chronic condition. The closest ally on your diabetes journey is your diabetologist and nutritionist, so meet them on schedule and follow their advice and visit them regularly.

