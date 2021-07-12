Destination Wedding Astrophiles Can Now Marry In Space

Virgin Galactic founder, billionaire Richard Branson and his crew completed a successful spaceflight on Sunday.

Richard Branson, Founder, Virgin Galactic - "We are at the vanguard of a new industry determined to pioneer twenty-first-century spacecraft, which will open space to everybody - and change the world for good."

Virgin Galactic was founded in 2004 and has already sold around 600 tickets priced around $250,000, but it hasn’t flown any of those passengers yet.

Virgin Galactic uses a twin-fuselage aircraft to get its rocket ship aloft. Then the space plane is released from the mother ship at about 8 miles up and fires its engine to go straight to space. The maximum altitude is nearly 70 kilometers and one could feel weightlessness for three to four minutes.

Virgin Galactic spaceflight is a success. Now in social media, some of the astrophiles are sharing their thoughts and are planning to have a destination wedding in space. We think that now Space is going to be a new destination for those who love to have thrill in their life.