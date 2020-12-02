A data scientist will be responsible for analysing large data. With excellent abilities in mathematics, statistics and computer science; a data scientist will be responsible for analyzing and processing large data. The results will then help organizations to make their plan of action. A data scientist will have to work with large data from all places and sources, like social media, smartphones and other smart devices.

With growth in technology and many companies now adopting new techniques, there has now been a great demand for data scientists.

WHAT TO STUDY

If you want to make a career in data science, then the basic qualification would be a Bachelors and Masters degree in data science. You can do this by applying in any college. B.Sc/ M.Sc courses in Data Science are now a common course option in many colleges. Apart from that, skills in programming languages Python, SAS and others will also be of big help.

JOB AND SALARY

With data science as your degree, you can expect jobs in different sectors, like retail, insurance, telecom and many more. You can expect promotions to positions like manager, senior manager and other high paying positions. Top recruiting companies like J.P. Morgan, Oracle, Benz have requirements for data scientists.

A data scientist in India can get upto Rs. 7 Lakh to 8 LPA. Starting salary can be around 5 LPA. As the experience grows, the salary also increases. As a senior level data scientist, you can also go beyond 15 LPA.

COLLEGES

Top colleges of India offer data science courses. You can find a nice university in your preferred city as well.

APLL Center of Excellence -New Delhi Aptech Computer Education -Pune CT University (CTU) -Ludhiana Jain University -Bangalore The ICFAI University -Jaipur

These are some of the best colleges in India that offer data science courses.

Always do research before you make any decision. It is best to make a list of top colleges and apply in all of them. Take a look at the fee structure, syllabus, side courses and then make an informed decision. You can even apply for the prospectus on the college website.

This is about your future. Do what you feel is best for you and then go for the college and data science course which interests you the most.