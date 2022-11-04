Customized Water Purifiers, The Need Of The Hour

Vijender Reddy Muthyala, Co-founder & CEO, DrinkPrime

Gone are the days when you could take a dip in a clean lake or drink water from borewells directly. With our water polluted at the source and poor maintenance of tanks and pipes, It’s no surprise that the water you get at home through taps is unfit for direct consumption. Other options like water can services are to be relied on at one's own risk. There are thousands of unregistered illegal water can companies that do not match the standards set for drinking water. They are filled with questionable sources of water and add to the plastic waste generated in the country.

Once considered a basic necessity, clean water is slowly turning into a luxury. For example, 70% of the water we get in India is highly contaminated at the source itself. This coupled with poor infrastructure, open tanks or rusty pipelines can cause the water quality to deteriorate even further.

The age-old method of filtering water by boiling it does not purify it of heavy metals and several other new-age contaminants like fluoride, arsenic, nitrates, and more. Alternatively, people are choosing to bring home one of the many well-marketed water purifiers with fancy claims for water filtration. As a result, water purifiers are becoming less of a privilege and more of a need. This trend is very similar to that of the air purifier trend in polluted cities like Delhi where the Air Quality Index (AQI) touches 212!

But, do traditional water purifiers address the issue of the ever-changing water quality? How effective are they against different types of water qualities over a period of time in the same household?

First, the public needs to be made aware of the quality of water they consume, its effects, and dangers. This can be done by sharing data collected by constantly monitoring the fluctuation of water quality in various parts of Bengaluru.

In the last recorded survey, June - July 2022, the Total Dissolved Solids (TDS) levels of Bhoganahalli, Seetharam Palya, Whitefield and several other areas touched 1000 mg/L, well above the maximum consumable threshold of 500 mg/L. Additionally, water from parts of HSR Layout, Hosur and Electronic City also exceeded the safe standard of 250 mg/L of chloride touching ranges from 300-400 mg/L. If not filtered in the right way, consuming this water can lead to lung irritation, vomiting, rashes, and other adverse long-term health effects.

A water purifier is an answer to the deteriorating water quality in India. It is the safest and surest way to get potable water, no matter the source. However, your water purifier should be able to adapt to the fluctuations in water quality.

A traditional water purifier has a set filtration system and will filter water in only one way, no matter its quality. This standard filter may under or over-purify your water by not rightly addressing the changes in input water quality. While under-purifying water harms your health by introducing your body to contaminants, over-purifying water strips it of all essential minerals and nutrients your body needs.

This is where customization comes into play.

A customized water purifier is installed only after checking the different water quality parameters like turbidity, TDS levels, and more. This helps in picking the right filter to treat your water perfectly. For example, if the TDS is found to be beyond acceptable limits, an RO membrane along with a combination of sediment filters, coconut shell activated carbon, and bacteriostatic silver with post-carbon filters are used. The final output water is tested again to determine the potability and effectiveness of the chosen filters. Moreover, if any major fluctuation is recorded during the regular water quality analysis, the filters are immediately replaced to suit the change. This ensures clean, safe, and healthy drinking water no matter the water quality.

A brand like DrinkPrime, jas gone a step further with customized water purifiers by making the device IoT-enabled. This helps in constant monitoring of the health of the device and the quality of water by both developers and customers!

