Culture At A Startup: Why It Matters And How To Build It

By Mainak Maheshwari, Director, Talent Advisory at PeopleAsset—a boutique Executive Search & Talent Advisory Firm

The word ‘startup’ evokes the image of a fast-paced, hyper-energetic, yet free-flowing working environment with minimal restrictions and ample perks. Startups take pride in being in constant hustle mode—the focus is always on getting things done, and since most tech startups are characterized by speed, the goal is to do it as fast as possible.

But perks and pace don’t make a culture. Most startup founders are heavily influenced by successful tech companies like Google, Meta, andNetflix, and wish the culture of these companies to be reflected in their own startups. The result? A mish-mash of borrowed values that are often confused with the culture.

How can founders foster a strong culture that works for their startup? Mainak Maheshwari: Director, Talent Advisory at PeopleAsset—a boutique Executive Search & Talent Advisory Firm, reveals:

1. Think, define, build

Founders must understand that culture is not built in a day. While the idea is to implement it from day 1, it must be well thought out. They should start by articulating their style of working & the values that drive them. This will help them understand if their co-founders’ working styles complement their own, and what should be the building blocks of their culture and values – the intersection of the individual way of working and value system.



2. Leading by example

If the culture and values of a startup should be an authentic reflection of the personal values, behaviors, and working styles of all founders,it will ensure that each founding team member is satisfied with and relates to the culture, and is able to demonstrate it. As a result, employees witness the leadership bringing their company’s culture to life, every day, and they are more inclined to do the same.

3. Align all processes

Once articulated, the culture as well as the values must be reflected in every process and decision-making. From performance-focused processes like rewards & recognition or career progression to hiring evaluation. Every action in the startup must bring the culture of the startup to life. This will ensure each individual is always acting in alignment with the ethics, values, and ‘persona’ of the company.

Culture is a living, breathing thing demonstrated in how everyone in an organization works, behaves, and makes decisions. It is important that the right foundation is laid from the very beginning, and that everyone on the founding team is aligned with it.