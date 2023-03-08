Create Awareness Of Kidney Ailments On The Eve Of World Kidney Day

Hyderabad: In a modern world lifestyle, diets, increased pace of life, stress, and increasing body weight all have a profound effect on overall health. Nephrologists are concerned that nearly 2 lakh patients die every year in the country due to a lack of awareness on kidney disease. They shared their opinion on the occasion of World Kidney Day on the 9th of march. It is the responsibility of governments as well as physicians to provide awareness, support, and reassurance to those people who are suffering from kidney disease to bring hope to life.

This year's World Kidney Day theme is "Preparing for the unexpected, supporting the vulnerable!," which highlights the importance of supporting patients with kidney disease to live fulfilling and productive lives. The campaign also aims to raise awareness about the importance of kidney transplantation and to encourage more people to become organ donors.

Kidneys are a marvelous organ in our body. Each kidney has 10 Lakhs micro filters. So, it is imperative that we maintain good kidney health. Kidneys maintain homeostasis / equilibrium by continuously monitoring and adjusting the changes in the fluids of body.They maintain water and salt content, remove impurities into urine, maintain hemoglobin level, bone health ,and over all immunity as well.

As the kidneys weaken, excretory products accumulate in the body and starts effecting various organs. High Blood Pressure and High sugar levels are the most common causes contributing to kidney damage.

Other reasons for kidney damage are genetic, autoimmune , urine outflow problems like Prostate, kidney stones , Herbal products, and medicines like pain killers.

Kidney disease is Usually undetected in the first and second stages, as it is assymptomatic. Regular screening of individuals predisposed to CKD can recognise the early stages.In later stages patients might develop symptoms in the form of low energy levels,low appetite, nausea , vomiting , feeling short of breath while doing regular work, And in pre dialysis stages Extreme Shortness of breath , seizures, Altered sensorium, tremors.” said, Dr. A Santosh Kumar, Senior Nephrologist and Transplant Physician, Kamineni Hospitals, Hyderabad.

Diseases like hypertension, diabetes,other organ failures, autoimmune diseases, can directly affect Kidneys. Keeping these diseases under control is of paramount importance.Regular check-ups for these diseases and the use of medications can help prevent their side-effects from affecting the kidneys.