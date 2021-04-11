COVID-19: How to Protect Yourself From Contracting Coronavirus Infection

There has been an increase in the cases of COVID19 in the past few weeks. Especially states like Maharashtra are under alert with cases increasing every day. This has caused a panic with a need for certain rules to be followed.

Most of the people have been following the basic rules like wearing a mask, using sanitiser, checking temperature and other such things. The best way to save yourself from contracting the virus is to follow these steps. The basic precaution is the best in today’s situation. Check the following points that one can follow to be safe from COVID19.

Precautions at Home

The most important place is your house. Keeping the home tidy and safe is very important. Regular cleaning of the house with Disinfect can also be very helpful.

You must disinfect your home, daily.

Make sure you clean the high-touch surfaces every day. (Switches, Doorknobs, Dining Table)

Spray disinfects in all places of your house or uses it while mopping.

If you have visitors, make sure they are always wearing a mask.

Personal Care

As we all know, there are basic precautions that you need to take. These are necessary for your safety. It will reduce the chances of contracting the disease.

Wear a mask all the time, especially when going out.

Carry a sanitiser with you and use it before eating or before entering any place.

Wash your hands at regular intervals and at least for 20 seconds.

Maintain proper distance especially when you are at an office or other public place.

Avoid going to public gatherings or any social events.

Researchers have found that those with and without symptoms are equally likely to transmit the coronavirus infection to others. The transmission of this virus is not that difficult, it takes very little for you to contract the virus from an infected person.

Checking Symptoms

The reason why people regularly check body temperature is because a fever or high temperature is one of the most common symptoms of COVID19. Along with this, breathlessness, nausea or other problems can also be a symptom of the virus.

We know that the main symptoms include Fever or chills, Cough, Shortness of breath or difficulty in breathing, Fatigue, Muscle or body aches, Headache, loss of taste or smell, Sore throat, Congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, Diarrhea. In certain rare cases, Hiccups can also be a symptom. Experts said that mouth ulcer will also be one sign.

You must consult a doctor even with mild discomfort. The situation is not such that you ignore minor symptoms. Anything unusual and you should be going to the doctor. Regular checking of the temperature and other such symptoms is really important.

In some cases, even stomach ache and motions were identified as the COVID-19 symptom. In the wake of new and evolving symptoms, health experts have advised you to consult a doctor when you feel anything unusual or even slight discomfort.

COVID19 Vaccine

India kicked off one of the world's largest COVID-19 vaccination drives earlier in January. Many states announced free vaccination for their citizens. There are multiple centres where the vaccine shots are being administered.

In the first week of January, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) provided Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) to two vaccines in India. Covishield by Oxford-AstraZeneca and manufactured by Serum Institute of India and Covaxin by Bharat Biotech. These vaccines are available, you can get the shot at the earliest.

Not just India, but most of the nations have started their vaccine program. These nations are focusing on frontline workers and the elderly citizens first. Depending on the stage of the immunization program that your country is in, you should take the vaccine shot.

Helpline Numbers

When in doubt or concern, it is best to talk to someone. You can seek help from professionals by calling any of the helpline numbers. You can get mental health support, clear your doubts or get information about your symptoms and what you should be doing.