A Complete Guide To Laser Hair Removal

Laser hair removal is quite common these days with many people opting to do their entire body at one go. Dr. Sushant Shetty MD (Skin) Head- Medical Operations, Services & Engineering, Kaya Limited says that with improving technology, people now require fewer, less painful sessions to completely eradicate the hair from the chosen body part. It is a more convenient and cost-effective option when compared to waxing. It is most often, a one-time investment as opposed to visiting your local salon once a month, at the very least.

Laser hair removal is a procedure wherein a concentrated beam of light is used to remove unwanted hair from a chosen body part. The concentrated light is converted to heat, which, in essence, damages the hair follicles in the skin. Laser hair reduction is safe for all skin types and body parts. Some common body parts people prefer to do the procedure on are: armpits, bikini area, upper lip, chin, and legs. You can also get laser hair reduction done for full body.

Many people are often hesitant to get a permanent hair removal procedure done on their body. The minute they hear laser, they wonder about the pain levels. With advances in laser technologies, this procedure is pain-free, hassle-free and you will notice 90% less hair growth after 6-8 sessions.

If it’s your first time with laser hair removal/laser hair reduction, it’s always advisable to first consult your physician so they can better understand your hair growth. Once you do this, you are always free to ask for a trial session to begin with. If you feel like this is something for you and it’s suiting your skin, you can go ahead and see it through for the longer run. At Kaya Clinics, the in-house experts closely assess treatments for every individual and recommend sessions accordingly.

The treatment is usually painless. At the most, it feels like little pricks. Although areas with more dense skin hurt much less, in areas with more sensitive skin such as the underarms or bikini area, there is a possibility you will feel the effects of the laser slightly more. However, experts are sure to use soothing or numbing gel first, before running the laser over your skin. Both, the client as well as the expert are also required to wear protective eye gear. Laser hair removal side effects are only minimal with possible redness, swelling or discomfort. However, this is usually temporary and most people carry on with their regular lives right after.

It might seem like a lot of effort at first, but once you get the hang of it, it’s pretty smooth sailing from there. Typically, a person is recommended about 6-7 sessions, with one session a month. The time for each session varies too – for example, the bigger the body part such as legs or arms, the longer it takes. You can even break up your sessions into smaller body parts, so you don’t have to sit for too long at once.

Now, just as every relationship is unique, so is the case from person to person with permanent hair removal. Depending on the type of hair growth, some people may require fewer or more sessions than others to see longer lasting results.

It’s always a two-way street to make something work, though. It’s important that you look after your skin post-treatment. It’s best to speak to your dermatologist but general care involves avoiding direct sunlight on treated areas and tending to sensitive skin. You can consider the Kaya Daily Moisturising Sunscreen or Kaya Tea Tree And Honey Purifying Body Wash for post care. Tea Tree and Honey are both highly effective ingredients to soothe the skin.

Laser hair removal benefits include:

· Delayed hair growth

· Finer, smoother, weaker hair minimizing its appearance

· Lesser growth

· No hassle of continuous waxing, shaving is much quicker and only when needed

You just have to take that leap of faith and the skin of your dreams will be on the other side waiting for you.