Colours, Pichkari and More: How India is gearing up for Holi

As India gears up to celebrate the festival of Holi, Instamart, Swiggy’s quick commerce grocery delivery service shares some order insights on how people celebrated this vibrant festival in 2022. Holi is an occasion filled with fun, music, and colours, where people indulge in sweets and snacks while smearing and splashing each other with vibrant colours.

Rang Barse

In 2022, Swiggy Instamart sold around 4 lakh packets of gulal or colours, with the most popular shades being pink, red, and green. March 2023, it is predicted to sell over 44,000 kgs of gulal. With consumers increasingly preferring herbal and floral gulal, Instamart has stocked up more than 32,000 kgs of organic gulal. For those to prefer phoolon wali Holi, seller on Instamart have stocked up close to 5000 Kgs of flowers.

Dilli rangwalo ki- Delhi topped the list of cities that ordered the most gulal in 2022. The city ordered more colours than Mumbai, Hyderabad and Kolkata put together! Will it continue to top the list in 2023, we’ll let you know soon!

Balam Pichkari

Water guns and water balloons are a must-have during Holi, and Instamart sold nearly 21,000 water guns/ pichkaris last year. This year, it expects to deliver over 3 million pieces of balloons and 35,000 water guns.

Thandai, a refreshing drink that helps beat the summer heat, is a popular Holi staple. In 2022, Instamart sold close to 25,000 packets of Thandai, and this year, it expects the number to grow significantly given the rising temperatures in many parts of the country.

Gifting sweets, dry fruits, and grooming products during Holi is also popular, and Instamart offers a range of options from its specially curated ‘Colours Pichkari & More' section.

With a growing number of planned and unplanned purchases during Holi, Instamart is dedicated to making shopping more convenient for its customers. To celebrate the occasion, Instamart has curated a special store called Get Holi Ready! with huge discounts, allowing customers to shop for their Holi essentials with ease.

Happy Holi!