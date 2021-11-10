Coconut Water Benefits For Healthy Hair

Coconut water benefits your body in many ways. People prefer coconut water only in summer or when they fall sick. But did you know coconut water can also help your hair? Do you want to know how it is helpful? Then check this out.

Usually, coconut water can make your skin healthy and cures all the infections in the body by removing toxins from your body. Now, it has emerged that it can also be used for your hair. Most of our bad hair days are all about dryness, itchy scalp, and breakage. We spend thousands on saloons and hospitals to get out hair problems fixed.

Now you don't have to do that for the solution is right on your finger tips. For all your hair issues there is only one solution—that is coconut water.

Here are ways to use coconut water to prevent hair damage

1. Fresh Coconut Water On The Scalp

Massage your scalp and hair with coconut water to boost blood circulation, which helps strengthen hair follicles and increase hair growth.

-1/2 cup of fresh coconut water

1. For around 5 minutes, massage your scalp with coconut water.

2. Allow it to sit for 30 minutes.

3. Shampoo and lukewarm water should be used to remove it.

4. Repeat twice a week for a total of three times every week.

2. Coconut Water And Honey

- 4 tablespoons of honey

- cup of coconut water

1. Mix the coconut water and honey to form thick mixture.

2. Massage the mixture into your scalp and hair, then wrap your head in a hot towel to allow it to penetrate deeper into your scalp.

3. Leave it for 30 minutes before rinsing it.

Use this weekly once. Honey will help soothe an itchy scalp, prevent dandruff and keep your hair conditioned.

3. Coconut Water and Lemon Juice

- Two cups of coconut water

- Two tablespoons of lemon juice.

Mix coconut water and lemon juice and apply it to your hair for 20 minutes. Rinse off with lukewarm water.

You can do this twice a week. Lemon helps reduce dandruff and scalp acne and keeps your scalp healthy.

There are many questions about how long you should leave coconut water on your hair. It depends on the ingredients you mix with coconut water. If you are mixing vinegar, 10 minutes are enough. However, do not keep it on for more than 10 minutes. If you are mixing it with honey, aloe vera, or lemon juice with fresh coconut water, keep it for 20 to 30 minutes.