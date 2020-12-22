Christmas 2020:  Delectable Vegetarian Rum And Raisin Cake Recipe

Christmas 2020 is round the corner and festivities are kicking in... Bakeries are adorned with confetti to attract customers to pick up their delicious cakes and cookies.

When you see cakes everywhere, there is the urge to bake your own at home which has its own charm.

Rum and Raisin cakes are a big part of Christmas tradition. What could be more delectable than a slice of cake that does not crumble and has the right amount of moisture and density with a perfect raisin-to-cake ratio.

Even if you are not a baking enthusiast and want to make the best of Christmas 2020, we are here to help you bake a traditional rum and raisin cake without the rum and the eggs!

A complicated cake, which usually requires hours of preparation, where one has to soak the raisins and other dry fruits, we have found the perfect alternate to that and give you the best flavour as good as the rum cake.

So let's get started. Step -1

Cheats version of how to soak raisins and tutti-frutti

- In a glass jar take 100 grams raisins, 100 gms dates 50 grams tutti-frutti, 50 grams tutti-frutti, 200 grams mixed berry. You can add berries of your choice as well

- Soak them in 200 ml grape juices for at least 8 hours or until the dried fruits absorb all the juice.

Step-2 Now for the Batter

-In a large bowl take 250 gms butter and 300 gms brown sugar and beat with an electric blender till the mixture turns creamy.

-Substitute brown sugar with white sugar in case you don't get brown sugar. However, using brown sugar makes cakes moist and gives it the dark brown colour.

-To this, add 50 gms of oil and 130 gms curd. Curd is an excellent replacement for eggs.

-Continue to beat until the mixture turns creamy and then add the dry ingredients.

300 gms maida

50 gms almond powder

¼ tsp baking soda

1 tsp baking powder

¼ tsp salt

¼ tsp clove powder

¼ tsp cinnamon powder

With a flat spatula, incorporate the wet and dry ingredients using the cut and fold method.

NOTE: Do not over mix as the cake will turn chewy

Now comes the best part...

Add the soaked dried fruits to this mixture, which have been absorbing the grape juice. If the raisins and tutti-fruttis are still wet, drain off the excess juice and add.

Dry Fruits : Add 2 tbsp pistachios, 2 tbsp cherry and 2 tbsp cashews to this.

-Mix gently, until the whole batter is completely combined and avoid over mixing as said earlier.

-Pour the fruitcake batter into a cake tin, which either is greased earlier with butter, or line it with butter paper

-Tap twice to level and remove any air bubbles if present.

-Place the pan into the preheated oven and bake at 160 degrees for 1.5 hours.

-Once it cools, check it, and unmold onto a cake tray or plate.

Step 3 Pour sugar syrup

-You can add sugar syrup on top, which can be made with the 1/2 cup grape juice, ¼ cup sugar and 1 cup water. Boil this in a pan for 5 minutes or until it turns syrupy.

-Let it cool completely. Before that, prick the cake gently with the help of a skewer and then pour the syrup slowly over the cake till the whole syrup is absorbed.

-Let it rest for one hour after that you can actually enjoy an eggless alcohol-free Christmas cake!

Heres to a Happy and Merry Christmas 2020...