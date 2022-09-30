Chef Vicky Ratnani to Dish Out Italian Californian Dishes

Celebrating culinary artistry in its truest form, Conrad Bengaluru brings an exclusive menu curated by celebrity chef Vicky Ratnani. This limited menu is crafted by Chef Prasad Metrani, the Director Culinary Conrad Bengaluru and Chef Vicky Ratnani, expressing their love for all things fresh and flavourful.

An a la carte menu, TIAMO X Vicky Ratnani XOXO will house exclusive Italian Californian dishes. Paying homage and celebrating local agro ecology and produce of India, the menu embraces concepts and ideas by Chef Vicky and Chef Prasad, further integrating sustainable practices. Bringing together the elements where food is celebrated for its rich yet exquisite flavours, the menu crafted seeks to create a sense of uniqueness. The new dining concept consists of flavourful combinations worth devouring.

This thoughtfully curated menu will be available for guests from 5th – 9th October 2022 during lunch and dinners. The exclusive 5-day menu will combine recipes that are an amalgamation of rich and wholesome flavours. Blending the element of tranquillity at TIAMO, the hotel’s rooftop restaurant, the menu will include specials such as - Whole Baked Brie, Trilogy of Funghi, River Scampi, Lobster Fra Diavolo, Celery root & Asparagus Tortilla to name a few. TIAMO, is one of Bengaluru’s go-to destinations for sundowners, overlooking the stunning views of the city. Known for its simple yet elegant details, it offers a serene space of comfort and calmness. Situated at the edge of the infinity pool, the al-fresco dining space is perfect to unwind and relish on exquisite delicacies.

Further commenting on the collaboration, Chef Vicky Ratnani said, “I am elated to partner with Conrad Bengaluru and bring this culinary interlude to the gourmands in Bengaluru for the first time. The menu is designed with focus on highlighting fresh local produce of India. I hope the guests will enjoy this distinctive menu as Chef Prasad and I had a wonderful time putting it together.

“It’s been an enriching experience putting together a menu which will house robust flavours and ingredients. We are always on the lookout to create new recipes and dishes, and we certainly are looking forward for our guests to try out our latest. We hope to make their dining experience memorable with flavours and ideas put together by Chef Vicky Ratnani and myself”, said Chef Prasad Metrani, Conrad Bengaluru.

Celebrating food in all forms, the recipes made are absolutely a must try! Enjoy the magic of Chef Vicky Ratnani and Chef Prasad Metrani with an exclusive 5 day a la carte menu, only at TIAMO!