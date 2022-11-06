In the year 2022, we witnessed a solar eclipse on the day of Diwali festival which falls on Amavasya. This led to the festival of lights being celebrated a day earlier. Another interesting coincidence is that the last and complete lunar eclipse will occur on the holy Karthika Pournami day in the Karthika Maasam.

Now, this has led to a discussion among people as to when Karthika Pournami should be celebrated. There have been many queries about the Thithis and dates and whether it should fall on November 8 or if the full moon falls on November 7. Lets us help you decode the dates as per astrology experts on when the Karthika Pournami Thithi falls.

On the eighth day, there is Karthika Poornami Thithi from morning to evening. But experts say that the full moon or the Pournami ghadiyas or timings are not there till it's dark. Another aspect is that this year it is said to be a total lunar eclipse, the lunar eclipse is only partial for a few minutes in India. The lunar eclipse will start in the afternoon and we will not be able to see it. It is said that when the full moon comes out after the eclipse in the evening, there will be no full moon sightings as per Jyothishasthra experts, so it is not possible to celebrate Karthika Poornami then.

As per panchangams many take the morning Thithi as standard and consider it the same timing for the rest of the day. But it is said that this is not possible in the case of Karthika Pournami. Therefore, it is suggested not to celebrate Kartika Pournami on November 8 as the full moon Ghadiyas are not there.

According to Dhrik Panchangam, the full moon will enter at 4:15 PM on the 7th of November and end at 4:31 PM on the 8th of November.

Astro- experts say that especially for Karthika Pournami, sighting of the full moon is the priority, and since there are no full moon ghadiyas on the night of the 8th, the Karthika Pournami rituals should be performed on the seventh as per Astro standards.

So this coming Monday one can light the 365 wicks in the oil lamp for the entire year and the lamps made using the Amla fruit on the Karthika Pournami day and seek the blessing of Lord Shiva on the 7th of November 2022.

