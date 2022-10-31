Lunar Eclipse 2022: The last lunar eclipse (Chandra Grahan), taking place in 2022 will occur on November 8 and will be a full Chandra Grahan.

The eclipse or Grahan takes place when the Sun, Earth, and Moon align in such a way that the Moon goes through the shadow of the Earth. During this event, the Moon passes into the shadow of Earth, called the Umbra. And when this event takes place, the moon turns a reddish hue.

A lunar eclipse can be seen with the naked eye. Using binoculars or a telescope, however, will enhance the view of the lunar eclipse.

Sutak Kaal

As per Drik Panchang, the November 8 Lunar Eclipse Sutak Kaal will start at 9:21 am and continue till 6:18 pm.

Whether it is a lunar eclipse or a solar eclipse, the period which precedes the eclipse is called the Sutak period. For lunar eclipses, the Sutak Kaal usually starts nine hours before the lunar eclipse commences and as per Hindu tradition it is considered an inauspicious phase where people refrain from doing anything

However, Sutak time will start at 2:48 pm and continue till 6:18 pm.

What not to do during Sutak Kaal

During this period people are suggested to avoid starting new work or making important decisions.

People especially pregnant women are also advised to stay indoors during the eclipse period.

People are advised not to travel to other places during this period, unless absolutely necessary.

The Sutak Kaal is the same for all people, including the sick, elderly, pregnant women, and children.

Where can the lunar eclipse of 2022 be seen in India

In India, Chandra Grahan would be visible only in the country's eastern cities, including Guwahati, Ranchi, Patna, Siliguri, and Kolkata.

People in Delhi can see a partial lunar eclipse starting with Moonrise at 5:32 PM. The lunar eclipse will end at 6:18 PM.

The next total lunar eclipse will take place on March 14, 2025.

