Chaitra Navratri: Why Not Eat Onion and Garlic During A Fast

By Payal Ramawat

April 2nd to 11th marks the auspicious nine days of Chaitra Navratri, which holds immense significance in Hinduism. During which people observe fasts, an emphasis is laid on abstaining from the consumption of alcohol, tobacco,non-veg food items as well as onion and garlic. Fasting helps inculcate food habits that are often overlooked in day-to-day life. It is often said 'Jaisa ann waisa mann'(we are what we eat). The kind and quality of food affect not just physical but also mental health. The ill effects of wrong eating habits are seen in appearance, behavior, thought, and also in the action.

Indian ayurvedic shastras mention three Gunas Sattva, Rajas, and Tamas.

Sattva is the quality of purity, stability, intelligence, balance, and spirituality.

Rajas the quality of change and activity

Tamas is that of dullness and darkness

The consumption of satvik food helps in keeping the body light aiding in concentration reducing lethargy increasing alertness and a composed state of mind that allows one to practice God-consciousness. The body's energy is not just directed to digestion hence aiding these practices.

Rajsik food is a mixture of hot, spicy, and salty food items with pungent taste, promotes negativity, restlessness, and develops a higher risk of high blood pressure.

Tamsic food which is abstained from takes longer to digest hence diverting most of the energy to bodily functions, leads to an imbalance with an increased risk of cholesterol, diabetes, and hypertension also irritability, mood swings, and lethargy.

Tamsic food isn't favorable in the benefits offered by fasting

*It lends itself to learning the art of desire-management

*Inculcate values like God-consciousness, thankfulness, and patience in a believer.

*Helps develop self-mastery, increases self-awareness and observance of one's body and mind

*Promotes better health by fighting inflammation, reducing insulin resistance aids in better metabolism. It may also enhance Heart health by helping control blood pressure, triglycerides, and cholesterol levels.