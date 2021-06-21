Celebrities Doing Yoga, Check Photos And Videos

Yoga has the potential to rejuvenate people's minds, souls and bodies. Yoga, originated in India and is followed around the globe by many. Most of the celebs have been doing yoga for many years. Every year 21st June is celebrated as International Day of Yoga.

In Bollywood, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora Khan, Shilpa Shetty and many others practise Yoga. In Tollywood Samantha, Lakshmi Manchu, etc., are great proponets of yoga.

Here are some of the photos and videos of some renowned personalities who are doing yoga.