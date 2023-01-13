Celebrating inspired hospitality, Conrad Bengaluru turns 5!

Driven by purpose and innovation, Hilton’s luxury property Conrad Bengaluru celebrates 5 glorious years of excellence in service and enhanced guest experiences. Marking its 5th year, Conrad Bengaluru has curated an array of exclusive offers and events for its guests, right from scrumptious meals to signature dining experiences, new menus and relaxing spa.

The property kickstarted the celebrations on 13th of January with a fitness session in collaboration with Shwetambari Shetty, a well-known fitness expert who took the discerning guests through a wellness journey with a fun mobility and dance workout, followed by a healthy breakfast curated by expert chefs at the hotel.

Inspiring a more conscious lifestyle and greener choices, the property hosted a specially curated setup – Conscious Conclave at their poolside restaurant TIAMO, which further will be taking place on the 14th of January as well, 11:00AM to 6:00PM. The event included an amalgamation of lifestyle & personal care brands focused on natural fabric, local artisans, long lasting styles, and vegan and cruelty free products, promoting the sustainable luxury. Curated by Sarayu Hegde and Deepa Reddy, the event brings together unique brands like Saphed, Tokree, Azurina, Blue Cat Paper, Bare Necessities, Tinge to name a few who truly deliver a tasteful style.

Continuing to innovate and create a positive impact, the new TIAMO Menu launched on the 13th of January focused on fresh flavours and unique recipes with locally sourced produce.

Catering to a plethora of flavours, the Caraway Kitchen at the property, known for its Sunday Brunches will offer 3 themed brunches just at 5555+ taxes for the month of January and February and guests can earn an additional 500 bonus Hilton Honors point with this. The property has also curated special menus at their specialty restaurants featuring Best of 5 Years dishes and the menus will be available till the 31st of January. Further, with an array of offers, the SPA to include 25% off and complimentary services. Marking the celebrations, the 13th of January includes 50% OFF on all their restaurants and spa services. Guests can truly celebrate in style with luxury offerings and incredible offers.

On the occasion of the 5th Anniversary, Srijan Vadhera, General Manager, Conrad Bengaluru shares, “We are elated to celebrate 5 exhilarating years of Conrad Bengaluru with our guests who have truly showered us with utmost love and support, and the team who passionately delivers exceptional experiences and hospitality to our guests. We seek to continually elevate the luxury offerings for our guests and enable them to discover the destination and experiences with a positive impact. Our focus for 2023 is to create inspiring stays with elements of sustainability and everlasting memories for our guests".

Rejoice 5 years of luxurious hospitality and unparalleled experiences with a myriad of exquisite flavours and inspiring stays with Conrad Bengaluru this January, creating memories and unforgettable experiences like no other.