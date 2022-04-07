Celebrate The Spirit of Togetherness This Ramadan With Shangri-La Bengaluru

This Ramadan, guests at Shangri-La Bengaluru can enjoy a delightful Iftar spread, bringing home the flavours of the holy month or by gifting experiential vouchers to their loved ones.

Embark on a delicious spread at b Café with Ramadan specials including Gosht Haleem, Keema Samosa, Sheermal, Murgh Musallam Biryani, Keema Kaleji with Pav, Chicken Shawarma, Umm Ali, Baklava, Fatayer, and more. This special dinner buffet is priced at INR 2075 plus taxes per person and is available from 2 April 2022 to 2 May 2022.

Guests can celebrate a warm Iftar get-together at home with a range of Ramadan preparations from b Café which includes Dhaba Murgh Tikka, Hummus with Pita Bread, Gosht Haleem, Keema Samosa, Chicken Ghee Roast, Hyderabadi Gosht Biryani, Assorted Bread, Kesar Rasmalai, Chocolate Walnut Brownie, Mango Mojito and more. The Iftar To Go is available a la carte or in set meals. The set menu is priced at INR 2200 plus taxes and serves two, INR 3700 plus taxes and serves three, and INR 5800 plus taxes and serves four. The offer is available from 2 April 2022 to 2 May 2022 for self-pickup or home delivery.

Share the gift of Shangri-La with exclusive vouchers redeemable against delightful dining or relaxing spa experiences. Enjoy monetary vouchers with an added 20 percent extra value.