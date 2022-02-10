Celebrate the Season of Love at Conrad Bengaluru

This Valentine’s Day indulge into an experience of serenity with exciting offers from Conrad Bengaluru. Filled with love, the packages curated by Conrad include an array of scrumptious delicacies, cozy mesmerizing décor and magical concoctions, leaving you and your loved one with a whole lot of memories! Seeking privacy and a stunning view of the city?

- Indulgence at its best. Enjoy a night away with a 5-course menu and two glasses of bubbly at INR 9500 plus taxes.

- A Space for Love. With live music, aromatic candles, rose blossoms and a cabana set for your perfect date – relish into a flavorful 5-course menu and a bottle of bubbly only at INR 35,000 plus taxes.

- A Stay to remember. End your night on a sweet note with a personalized Valentine’s Day experience with a one-night stay at the property with a 5-course menu, bottle of champagne and breakfast-in bed at INR 50,000 only!

- The Taste of Love. Paired with elegant luxurious detailing and delectable meals, Indian Durbar at Conrad Bengaluru offers a four-course dinner with beverages such as blushing rose, red lotus, love potion, and others starting at INR 7000 plus taxes themed around Salim and Anarkali.

On this occasion Jagadish, Dir. Of Food and Beverage shared, “True love stories never have endings at Conrad Bengaluru, therefore making your day extra special and unforgettable, indulge into an experience filled with all the love and joy!”

