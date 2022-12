Wonderla Holidays Ltd., India’s largest amusement park chain, will host “Sunburn Reload NYE” to welcome 2023 on 31st December 2022, from 8.30 PM onwards at Wonderla Hyderabad Park.

The event will showcase the performances of Italian sensation Gian Nobilee, dynamic DJ and the electrifying EDM duo Zephyrtone & T-Matters, along DJ Vivaan, to spice up with the mix of music, dance, and thrills.