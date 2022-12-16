Camping Destinations for New Year Eve

New Year is around the corner! What better than to start this year with bonfires, thrilling activities, delectable savories, and nonstop fun along with a great camping experience. Replace the crowded places with starry skies, and the warmest company. Celebrate the end of 2022 and the beginning of 2023 in tranquil tent settings with your closest friends and family.

So head to these camping locations situated away from hustle bustle of the city:

1. DELTA 105: The army Theme Park Delta 105 is one of the most preferred locations. Situated in Manesar, Haryana, this camp is set up in 20 acres of land, completely lush green. This perfect staycation destination provides a sneak peak into Army life. The visitors may spend the day engaging in both military and leisure activities, enjoying regimental cuisine, participating in a variety of sports, or simply create great memories in opulent and luxurious tents. Major Dinesh Sharma, a former soldier, founded the theme park with the help of the jawans in his regiment. All COVID safety measures are being implemented (they call it military like safety).

2. CAMP MUSTANG: Easily accessed by car, Camp Mustang is close to Delhi and can be reached in less than an hour. Camp Mustang is a great location for day adventure and fun gatherings. It is surrounded by the unspoiled Aravalli Hills range and rural farms in the background. Camp Mustang is a unique and enlivening alternative to resorts in the Delhi area, spread across 8 acres of beautiful, green farmland. Activities include village walks, rock climbing, air rifle shooting, zorbing, farming, cycling, obstacle courses, team-building exercises, air rifle shooting, air rifle shooting ranges, trekking, rocketry, and astronomy.

3.CAMP WILD IN ARAVALI VALLEY: A popular adventure camp in the vicinity of Delhi, Gurgaon, Faridabad, and Noida, that provides day trips and overnight stays for corporate team building programmes and activities, corporate offsites close to Delhi and Gurgaon, outbound training with conference facilities, educational getaways for school groups offering lots of adventures, and weekend getaways for families close to the NCR region. The area is also referred to as Dhauj Camp and is close to Mangar village.Natural Rock Climbing, Rappelling, the Tyrolean Traverse, Trekking, Lake Hiking, Zorbing, Cycling, Flying Fox, River Crossing, Raft Building, and a low rope obstacle course are amongst the adventure activities available.

4.FAUJI ADVENTURES: Fauji adventures is an urban farm at Baliawas Village, Gurgaon.Exquisite place with lots of greens and a pond where you can swim or just sit and enjoy the fresh breathe of nature and let the positivity of greens sink into you. This place provides ground for motorcycle training and practice along with organizing several events from time to time.

5. ESCAPE A SECRET CAMPSITE: This campground is one of the most ideal locations for travelers. Watch movies, listen to live indie music, catch up with like-minded individuals, participate in creative

workshops, or simply relax in a hammock and read a book. This location is perfect for planning a getaway with friends and family.