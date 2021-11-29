Bumble Shares Dating Trends You Can Expect In 2022

The popular dating app has released predictions for top trends that will shape dating in the new year

India, 2021 - Bumble, the women-first dating app, has released its predictions for the top rising trends that will help define dating in the new year. While this year has brought the return of some much-loved pre-pandemic behavior, the future of dating holds many new and welcomed shifts.

According to Bumble, the new year will bring us:

⦁ Resetters: The pandemic brought a lot of changes for daters, but many adjusted along the way by adopting video chat and planning virtual dates. 71% of people on Bumble in India are ready to hit the reset button on their dating journey in the new year. For 75% of people the pandemic has made them now prioritise finding a partner who is more emotionally available. For more than half of (52%) people on Bumble the pandemic has drastically changed what they are looking for in a partner.

⦁ Explori-dating: While what we’re looking for has changed but this hasn’t necessarily made dating super serious. In fact, the pandemic has made almost half of the people (48%) question what our ‘type’ even is. Looking ahead to 2022, more than half of daters on Bumble in India would describe their approach to dating as exploratory (55%).

⦁ Hobby Dates: From cooking together to pottery classes to starting your own business - 75% of Indian daters on Bumble have picked up new hobbies and skills. And now it’s also present in our dating lives as 52% of people on Bumble in India are planning their dates around their new hobbies. This is an easy way to get back into dating post-lockdown by doing something you already love and it’s a great way to connect over shared interests!

⦁ Consciously Single: We’ve all heard of ‘conscious uncoupling’ but 2022 is all about finding that someone, not just anyone. The pandemic has made more than half of us (62%) realise that it’s actually OK to be alone for a while. Looking ahead, people are consciously making a decision to be single, with the majority of single people (54%) being more mindful and intentional in how and when they date.

⦁ Power PDA: With vaccination rates increasing, PDA is back in a big way and it looks like it’s not just the celebrities that are into it. 73% of single Indians on Bumble say that they are more open to public displays of affection post-pandemic.

Samarpita Samaddar, India Communications Director, Bumble said: “If the last two years have taught us anything, it’s that people are being more mindful of what they are looking for in a partner and more intentional about dating at their own time and pace. As we head into the new year, there is a sense of hope and excitement around dating, both virtual and IRL, as India lifts restrictions across states. With over 70% of single Indians looking to ‘reset’ their dating lives, 2022 looks likely to be a big year for romance.”

To enhance the dating experience ahead of 2022, Bumble recently unveiled a new look for its dating profiles. With the goal of facilitating meaningful connections, people are now able to see a person’s bio and interests right from the start, including someone’s pronouns. With these updates, Bumble hopes to make it easier than ever for you to make the first move.

Research was conducted by Bumble using internal data and polling between October 6-21, 2021, with a sample of more than 8,500 Bumble users across Australia, Canada, France, Germany, India, Mexico, Philippines, United Kingdom, and United States.