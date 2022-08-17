Booster XP gets Neeti Palta to Jubilee Hills

Booster Water XP the experience wing of Booster Water is all set to get “The Almost Sanskari” and super funny Neeti Palta to Jubilee Hills Hyderabad. The event is scheduled on 21st August 2022 at Air Live Jubilee Hills.

Booster XP is looking at creating unique experiences which people can enjoy and who better than Neeti Palta creating a unique experience with her comedy which has a universal appeal across borders, cultures and age groups. Being part of the English comedy scene since its inception in India, she is a homegrown talent who enjoys the reputation of bexing “that cheeky girl”. Drawing influences from real life, humans and our innate Indian-ness, Neeti’s comedy is an honest and clean account of her experiences and feelings.

