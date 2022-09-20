Book Shelf: Engineered in India From Dreams to Billion Dollar Cyient

Penguin India is delighted to announce the publication of Engineered in India: From dreams to billion-dollar CYIENT by BVR Mohan Reddy.

This is the story of a young man who steps out of the precincts of IIT Kanpur in 1974 with a dream in his heart – to become an entrepreneur and contribute to nation-building. Undaunted by the dearth of experience and means to capital in pre-Liberalization India, B.V.R Mohan Reddy’s enterprising spirit takes the long and winding road, never losing sight of his ambition. He gains overseas education on scholarship and dons multiple hats for eighteen long years before embarking on his life’s mission at forty. A mission that propels the company he incorporated, Cyient, to pioneer and excel in outsourced engineering services and introduce the brand ‘Engineered in India’.

Engineered in India takes readers on an entrepreneurial rollercoaster ride, allowing them to see human truths with tools that let them breathe life into their business aspirations and experiments.

Announcing the release, the author said, “Engineered in India gives experiential evidence of what it takes to ideate and scale a global enterprise. It also addresses the intangible dimensions of being an entrepreneur in India as well as offers practical lessons in customer centricity, people management and crisis management. My hope is to inspire the next generation of entrepreneurs to learn from my journey, dream even bigger and engineer their own success.”

B.V.R. Mohan Reddy is an Indian entrepreneur and founder-chairman of Cyient, a global technology solutions company. By pioneering outsourced engineering services from India in 1991, Mohan led Cyient to contribute over $5 billion in cumulative exports, firmly placing India on the global engineering, research and development (ER&D) services map.

The author spearheaded several industry bodies and served as the chairman of NASSCOM and chairman of CII, Southern Region. He is also the founding director of T-Hub, India’s largest start-up incubation centre. He took up several leadership positions to promote higher education. He is the chairman of the Board of Governors of IIT Hyderabad and IIT Roorkee, a member of the Leadership Advisory Board (LAB) at the University of Michigan College of Engineering, the USA, and a member of the Court of Governors of Administrative Staff College of India (ASCI). He was the recipient of India’s fourth-highest civilian award, the Padma Shri, in 2017 for his contribution to trade and industry.

Price: INR 699 / Format: Hardback / Pages.: 320 / Publisher: Penguin India

PRAISE FOR THE BOOK

‘Contains some of the finest business lessons’

―Anand Mahindra, chairman, Mahindra Group

‘Mohan’s biography is a heart-warming story of an indomitable young man who has risen from modest beginnings to become one of India’s first-generation IT billionaires’

―Professor Raj Reddy, winner of the ACM A.M. Turing Award

‘This book brings out the DNA of Mohan’s personality- leadership, courage, determination, honesty, integrity, simplicity, conviviality and concern for the less fortunate’

―N.Narayana Murthy, co-founder, Infosys Limited

