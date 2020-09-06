Breastmilk is one of the nutrient-rich food sources. No one can deny the benefits it provides to an Infant and has been considered as 'Liquid Gold'. It is easily digestible than any other milk. It has many potential benefits. Breastfeeding is considered super healthy for an infant and produces antibodies that fight against various infections.

It is very important for infants but now another group of people are also depending on this superfood. Yes... Bodybuilders and fitness enthusiasts are consuming breastmilk to strengthen their muscles.

Netflix’s newest docuseries, "(Un)well showed a man describing the use of breastmilk in building his body." JJ Ritenour, the bodybuilder said that, "Breastmilk has the best of nutrition and it’s always recommended for the growth of a baby, therefore, it’s also good for the growth of muscles in a grown-up man." He further added that, “Why? If I wanna grow and be the best that I can, I’m going to eat like a baby."

Brian St. Pierre a sports dietitian said that, "A cup of breast milk contains about 170 calories, 10 grams of fat, 16 grams of carbs, and 2 grams of protein as well as vitamins and minerals and there are several growth hormones. Although I’m not sure that they actually benefit a human adult in any way.”

Breastmilk helps babies develop quickly and extract all nutrients from one food source. Many people believe that breastmilk will also benefit grown adults with the same benefits.

Benefits like these might have driven men to be the top customers in the market for buying breastmilk. Some gym-goers who do not believe in the benefits of steroids claim that breastmilk offers all the energy they need, believing it to be a health craze that actually works. It is said that some of the older men are also fascinated by the health benefits of breastmilk. It's also a little dangerous to use breast milk to build a body because there's no evidence of the source or what a woman may have consumed before donating.