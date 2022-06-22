Blenders Pride Fashion Nights arrives in Warangal

A celebration of creative expression, glamour, and above all ‘Pride’ with designer Asmita Marwa and showstopper Aditi Rao Hydari

Warangal, June 17th, 2022: Blenders Pride Fashion Nights, a unique travelling experiential property, arrived in the cultural capital of Telangana – Warangal – celebrating the authentic spirit of the city through fashion and style. A spirit that echoes with Pride and inspires the creators of today to become icons of tomorrow. ‘Made of Nizami Glam’ edition for Blenders Pride Fashion Nights, brought together a stunning showcase of fashion, culture and music, celebrating the unwavering spirit and pride of Warangal.

Setting the stage to spotlight the city’s fine amalgamation of tradition & modernism through a curated evening at the grand Akuthota Convention, Warangal was designer Asmita Marwah. Her collection ‘Flower Love’ celebrated the Bohemian vibe, as she fused traditional and global aesthetics through her avant-garde sensibilities. Telangana-based classical fusion band Capricio blended different genres of music to add a soulful aroma to the evening. The show drew to a finale with none other than actor Aditi Rao Hydari, who captivated the audience in a beautiful ensemble by the designer. The ‘Made of Nizami Glam’ edition of Blenders Pride Fashion Nights was a beautiful embodiment of the picturesque city’s unique culture, showcased through a vibrant collection.

To set the tone of Nizami glamour at its finest, Asmita Marwah took the audience on an exquisite journey through the timeless vibrancy of the city, the bustle of busy market streets and the flourishing blooms of nature, beautifully portrayed through her designs. Her collection embraced beautiful textures in classic hues, created using zero waste techniques. The evening was attended by the city’s A-listers & influencers. The fashion walk truly left the guests mesmerized & engaged.

Through this unique showcase of Pride encompassing diverse talent across creative fields, Blenders Pride Fashion Nights 2022, encourages everyone, especially youth at large to celebrate & take pride in their authentic and individual journeys. The evening spotlighted individuals who take Pride in their choices, are comfortable in their skin and, most importantly, embrace their authentic selves – truly living a life that is ‘Made of Pride’.

Talking about her curation, designer Asmita Marwa said “I believe in the power each inch of fabric holds, and that even what we label as “scraps”, have the potential of turning into something beautiful. It gives me great pleasure to represent Warangal at Blenders Pride Fashion Nights, a platform that is celebrating and bringing the concept of sustainable fashion into the limelight. Through my designs, I hope to showcase that power, as it is capable of not only changing lives, but the industry itself. All it takes is a little courage to look beyond the ordinary notion we have of fashion. The sustainability revolution has begun and it’s time for some transformation.”

On her association with Blenders Pride Fashion Nights, actor Aditi Rao Hydari, said “Telangana is where my roots are. This beautiful state has shaped my individuality and made me into who I am. It fills me with great pride to walk the ramp at Blenders Pride Fashion Nights at Warangal, as we all come together to celebrate the iconic state I call home!”

On their association with Blenders Pride Fashion Nights, Band Capricio said, “We are thrilled to perform at Blenders Pride Fashion Nights in Warangal. It’s such an exceptional platform to celebrate

the buzzing creativity of local artists. We started as a regional band with our authentic flavour of Telugu songs. Our success as music artists is a result of our hustle and our Pride in the music we create.

Moving ahead from Warangal, Blenders Pride Fashion Nights 2022 will travel across the country to Nagpur, Indore and Karnal.