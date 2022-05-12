Bhumi Pednekar Handpicks Lipstick Superstars With MAC Cosmetics

Mumbai – M·A·C Cosmetics India, the world's most iconic make-up brand, collaborated with their brand ambassador, actor, Bhumi Pednekar on their new campaign where she handpicked her five favorite Superstar lipstick from their bestseller Matte and Retro Matte range.

With 120+ unrivaled shade range, the long wearing lipstick formula with intense colour payoff, non-fading and a completely matte finish, the ‘Superstar Lipsticks’ campaignfeatures the top bestsellers and Bhumi’s favorites such as Ruby Woo, Velvet Teddy, Diva, Mehr and All Fired Up all starting at INR 1100. There’s a best-selling M·A·C Superstar lipstick tailored for every makeup lover.

Speaking about the collaboration, Brand Ambassador and leading Bollywood Actress Bhumi Pednekar said, “It’s been an exciting journey being M·A·C Cosmetics India’s first brand ambassador and I’m ecstatic to be picking my lipstick bestsellers. I’ve chosen a hue for every occasion, from parties, to a night out with the besties, from work to play, these cult lipsticks are bound to become your go-to for every occasion. M·A·C Cosmetics is known to celebrate individuality in its truest form, and this collection perfectly resonates with the brand’s identity”.

Commenting on the launch, Karen Thompson, Brand Manager, M·A·C Cosmetics India said ‘We are delighted to collaborate with Bhumi on her personal favourites and our bestsellers that are the perfect five shades for the Indian market. Being a makeup lover, Bhumi was instrumental in selecting her favourite shades for us and we’ve also included our top bestsellers like Diva and Ruby Woo, ensuring there is a shade for everyone and for every occasion. Our lipstick range is unrivaled with more than 120+ shades ranging from bold reds, to vibrant pinks and softer nudes that aim to make you feel confident, radiant and a Superstar every day.”

“Each lipstick picked by Bhumi is a Superstar in its own right. I see these shades transcending occasions, seasons and trends. Whether you’re a beginner, a makeup artist, or you just want to have fun with makeup, these are truly a must-have for everyone in in their vanity.” exclaimed Global Senior Artist, Sonic Sarwate.