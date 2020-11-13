Best Diwali Offers From Reliance Digital | Check Deals, Discounts On Mobiles, Laptop, TV
Festive gift for Diwali from Reliance Digital. Reliance Digital has announced their offers 'Festival of Electronics’ of this year. Customers can enjoy some amazing offers on a wide range of products. The sale is currently live and lasts up to November 16, 2020. Customers also receive Rs.1000 voucher. This Diwali brings joy to your home. Let’s check the offers on popular products.
Mobile Phones:
1. Samsung Galaxy S20
Actual Price: Rs 70,999
Discounted Price: Rs 40,999
Also get cashback if you use HDFC Bank cards (Debit and Credit cards)
2. i Phone 11
Actual price: Rs.49,900
EMI starts from Rs.2,796 per month with 40 percent assured buyback
3. Oppo A33
Actual price: 11,990
Discounted price:10,990
Features:
Battery: 5000mAh with 18W fast charge
Camera: Ai triple camera
Display:90 Hz Punch-hole
Television
Customers can avail exciting offers on television with the widest range of 32-inch smart TVs ( Toshiba, OnePlus, TCL and Hisense) with three years warranty
LG OLED TVs will get freebies worth up to RS 64,990 with three years warranty and free Netflix for three months
Laptops:
Asus thin and light laptops at Rs. 18,999 with two years warranty and get benefits worth Rs.6,80
Intel 11th Gen laptops with pre-installed Ms office starting at Rs.47,999
Home Appliances:
1. Panasonic side-by-side Refrigerators
Actual Price: Rs.86,500
Offer Price: Rs.49,990
EMI is starting from Rs.4,166 per month
2. Top load washing machines:
LG 7KG front load at Rs.31,990 and can get 15% additional cashback.
Customers can also get 10 percent cashback on HDFC Bank Debit and Credit cards, Easy EMI at Reliance Digital and My Jio stores. Rs.4,500 discount from Citibank, ICICI Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank. American Express customers get Rs. 2,000 discount on American Express Card.