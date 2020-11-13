Best Diwali Offers From Reliance Digital | Check Deals, Discounts On Mobiles, Laptop, TV

Mobile Phones:

1. Samsung Galaxy S20

Actual Price: Rs 70,999

Discounted Price: Rs 40,999

Also get cashback if you use HDFC Bank cards (Debit and Credit cards)

2. i Phone 11

Actual price: Rs.49,900

EMI starts from Rs.2,796 per month with 40 percent assured buyback

3. Oppo A33

Actual price: 11,990

Discounted price:10,990

Features:

Battery: 5000mAh with 18W fast charge

Camera: Ai triple camera

Display:90 Hz Punch-hole

Television

Customers can avail exciting offers on television with the widest range of 32-inch smart TVs ( Toshiba, OnePlus, TCL and Hisense) with three years warranty

LG OLED TVs will get freebies worth up to RS 64,990 with three years warranty and free Netflix for three months

Laptops:

Asus thin and light laptops at Rs. 18,999 with two years warranty and get benefits worth Rs.6,80

Intel 11th Gen laptops with pre-installed Ms office starting at Rs.47,999

Home Appliances:

1. Panasonic side-by-side Refrigerators

Actual Price: Rs.86,500

Offer Price: Rs.49,990

EMI is starting from Rs.4,166 per month

2. Top load washing machines:

LG 7KG front load at Rs.31,990 and can get 15% additional cashback.

Customers can also get 10 percent cashback on HDFC Bank Debit and Credit cards, Easy EMI at Reliance Digital and My Jio stores. Rs.4,500 discount from Citibank, ICICI Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank. American Express customers get Rs. 2,000 discount on American Express Card.