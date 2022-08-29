Bengaluru-based Akshar Yoga Research Centre Creates Guinness World Record in Bow Pose

It was a memorable day for Akshar Yoga as they created history by entering into the Guinness Book of World Records. On 27th August 2022, 285 yoga practitioners made an attempt to enter into the Guinness World Record book. The category that they aimed for was the most number of people performing a pose known as Dhanurasana or Bow Pose for 2 minutes.

The official team of Guinness observed and evaluated the event and awarded Akshar Yoga the Guinness certification for the successful completion of the record.

The minimum number of participants set for this record were 250 and Total 285 participants came together to perform the Asana. To set the record for the Guinness Book of World records, the yoga practitioners under the guidance of, Himalayan Siddha Akshar gathered at the Akshar Yoga Research and Development Center at Padukone- Dravid Centre for Sports Excellence.

All 285 the practitioners who performed this asana for the Guinness World Record had undergone rigorous training leading up to this triumphant attempt. The training conducted as preparation for the feat included learning about the proper alignment of the posture.

A number of under privileged children and specially-abled kids were also trained by Akshar Yoga Master level teachers especially for this event. The purpose of attempting to achieve this record was to spread the message about the power of yoga to the world. This is a demonstration of how you can enrich your life and make it beautiful through the practice of yoga. In order to achieve work life balance we need to stay in optimal health and yoga is the perfect answer to overall well-being and good health.

The 285 yoga practitioners included professionals working in the corporate sectors while others were homemakers from diverse backgrounds.

Students from schools, colleges, and universities from across the country had also gathered for this. Founder of Akshar Yoga institutions, Himalayan Siddha Akshar was delighted by the participant's enthusiasm and passion for yoga. He dedicated this record to all the yoga practitioners in the world.