COIMBATORE: Winter is a period to consciously keep the body in the best shape and one has to be selective with the diet. Chicken soup and chicken stew make a favourite meal option during the season. While food oozing taste is most popular and attractive, the health benefits of these tasty foods would be a cherry on the cake. Broiler chicken is one such that enjoys high protein and low fat content.

Some of the benefits of broiler chicken are as follows.

●It improves muscular functions and development. It also helps in increasing immunity and weight loss.

●Broiler chicken has tryptophan, an amino acid, which is synthesised into Serotonin, an antidepressant. It enhances the mood and improves the spirit of an individual.

●People in their older age group face problems like arthritis and osteoporosis. Chicken helps in fighting this by reducing the possibilities of bone loss.

● Maintaining the health of the heart is very important and chicken intake helps in suppressing the homocysteine levels, improving the functioning of the heart.

● The abundance of phosphorus in chicken contributes to the strengthening of bones and teeth.

●The selenium present in broiler chicken helps to improve the metabolism of the body.

Nutritionist Dr. Muthulakshmi, Founder- Nutrizone commented on the benefits of eating broiler chicken and said, “Broiler chicken as a term is often used by everyone, but the benefits of the same are not known. Broilers have good nutritional value and provide amazing benefits to the body. One needs to clean and cook the chicken well at high temperatures before its consumption.”