The Belgian Waffle Comes to Kadapa

Hyderabad: The Belgian Waffle Co., India’s largest waffle brand, marks the launch of its 360th store outlet in Kadapa, Hyderabad. Driving its offline growth with the launch of its 350th store outlet in Bhatinda in August this past year, the brand has established itself as one of the most accelerated start-ups in the country. Extensively expanding its footprint in 100+ cities & towns, BWC has presence across the country in tier 1, 2 and 3 cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, Chandigarh, Chennai, Lucknow, Agra, Ujjain, Dimapur, Tiruvallur, Vyara and many more.

Following a strategy of optimized mix of company-owned & franchise-owned stores to ramp up its offline & online presence in the country, the company is planning to achieve the milestone of 1000 outlets in next 3 years. Starting with a single kiosk in INOX cinema, Mumbai in 2015 to the 360th store, The Belgian Waffle Co. has grown exponentially in last 7 years. It is the first & fastest growing waffle specialty brand in India that pioneered & introduced the concept of “Waff-wich”, a term it coined to represent waffle sandwich. The Waff-wich since then has become synonymous to category name. Having made Waff-wich popular, BWC intends to use its offline footprint to become one of the most loved brands of modern India, made by Indians. BWC has an existing range of FMCG products such as Waffle Crisps, Pancake and Waffle Premixes & Chocolate Spreads which it currently distributes via offline stores (including general trade) and on select online platforms.

Commenting on the expansion, Ankit Patel, Executive Director & CEO said, “We owe our success to our loyal consumer base who not only have loved us leaps & bounds but have also advocated for us within their social circles. We routinely come across stories of our existing consumers introducing their friends to the “best waffles” in the country. As we continue to build our offline presence, we are guided by the same ethos we had in 2015 – simplicity, affordability & excellence in customer experience. We look to the future of making a shining example of an Indian QSR brand making it’s mark globally on the back of our patrons’ affection & love.”