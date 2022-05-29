Battling Child Obesity

Childhood obesity is now a major concern in India. It is more common in children in modern times. This causes many people to become obese. Not to mention that they are plagued with many health problems. Wandering around hospitals for weight loss.

Studies proved that India has reported 14.4 million obese children which is the second- highest number of obese children in the world after China. In private seminaries feeding to upper–income families, the prevalence has shot up to 35-40, indicating a worrying upward trend.

Causes of Childhood Obesity:

1. High calorie diet: Snacks, chats, fast food, stree foods are high calorie. These foods cause childhood obesity. Apart from this, children are gaining weight due to sweets, sweets and soft drinks. Therefore, children should be very careful about their diet.

2. Lack of exercise: Children who are less interested in sports and children who are not exercising will not be able to burn more calories in the body. Hence they become obese. Obesity is more common in children who watch mobile, watch TV, lie down on the couch or sofa all day, and drink.

3. Genetic causes: Children born to overweight parents or family members who are obese are also more likely to be born overweight. They are born for genetic reasons. However with proper exercise this problem can be overcome.

4. Psychological causes: Some children also have psychological factors such as stress behind weight gain. This stress can be personalized or caused by parental drowsiness. This is because of the fact that children overeat due to stress.

5. Hormonal changes: Sometimes the use of drugs can also lead to weight gain in children. Hormonal changes in the body can also cause weight gain. If a child gains weight after taking any medication, consult a doctor immediately.

Health Implication of Childhood Obesity: Childhood obesity has serious health implications. Obese children are at increased risk of various types of diseases such as hypertension, osteoarthritis, high cholesterol and triglycerides, and many serious and chronic diseases like Type 2 diabetes, coronary heart disease, stroke, gallbladder disease, respiratory problems, and some cancers.

Prevention of Childhood Obesity:

According to various reports by WHO, childhood obesity has emerged as one of the most serious public health challenges of the 21st century. Prevention of childhood obesity is not easy especially in today’s world as we know that there is no such treatment for obesity only a healthy lifestyle and simple strategies help people to prevent obesity

1. Good eating habits should be encouraged

Children at an early age should make sure to have a healthy eating habit at home without the possibility of gaining excess weight and high cholesterol.

2. Do not introduce junk foods to children

Children should not be addicted to junk foods like chips, chocolates, fries and aerated drinks too often. They are high in trans fat, oxygenated oils and more. Children who are addicted to junk food often suffer from gastric problems at an early age.

3. Make a healthy breakfast habit

In addition to fried foods, healthy foods such as fresh fruit salads, nuts, and yogurt should

be included in the diet for breakfast.

4. Do not show reluctance

The person feeding the children should not show reluctance towards any food in front of them. If the person does not enjoy healthy food, the child is more likely to reject the food.

5. Do not overeat children

Mothers often encourage their children to overeat. But it can lead to overweight.

6. Distraction / entertainment should be discouraged while eating

It has become common practice for children to stare at the TV and mobile while eating. This is a very unhealthy method. The child gets distracted by looking at the screens .. so it is possible to eat less or more than necessary .. so the children should make arrangements to

enjoy the family atmosphere while eating.

7. Must be physically active

At least one hour of physical activity per day is also important for a child to maintain a healthy weight. These days, children are glued to the screens. Therefore the child should be encouraged to play sports or exercise every day. Doing so will also help you get as much sleep as you need.

Dr Kanchan S Channawar, Senior Pediatrician & Pediatric Intensivist - Kamineni Hospitals, Hyderabad