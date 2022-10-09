Barbeque National Kicks Off Kindness Campaign Daan Utsav

Hyderabad: Barbeque Nation today announced the launch of the Big Appetite, Bigger Hearts’ campaign as part of its association with ‘DAAN UTSAV’. This initiative will see Barbeque Nation serving meals to 40000 underprivileged children across all its restaurants in India, UAE, Malaysia, and Oman. Over the next month, each of the 200 restaurants of Barbeque Nation will serve 200 meals to children. Barbeque Nation has tied up with various non- profit organizations across India and abroad for the cause. Guests Dining at Barbeque Nation during this period will also be welcome to make their contributions for the cause and join in the campaign.

On the occasion, Mr. Rahul Agarwal, CEO, Barbeque Nation Hospitality Limited, commented, “We are delighted to associate with DAAN UTSAV. The Big Appetite, Bigger Hearts campaign is a month long activity, that will run across our network of restaurants which is expected to cross 200 restaurants by November. Through this campaign, we would like to reciprocate the love & support received from our patrons since 2006 by giving back to the community by serving the less privileged. We are confident that guests visiting Barbeque Nation will also join hands in the mega philanthropic campaign by sharing towards this cause.”

Mr Sujit Mahapartra, a Volunteer of Daan Utsav, said “Giving food is a popular way of giving daan. We are excited about Barbeque Nation’s kind gesture as they look to cross the milestone of 200 restaurants. Such an experience at such a size & scale has seldom been offered to children. This idea of spreading kindness through providing food is a tremendous act of generosity by Barbeque Nation”.

Over 6 million people in India participate in the festival by performing various acts of kindness. Daan Utsav was launched in 2009 and it is celebrated every year from October 2nd to October 8th. People from all walks of life right from auto rickshaw drivers to CEOs, and school children to artists contribute their time, money, resources, and/or skills for the Utsav. Over 2,000 activities are being held in over 100 cities and towns, as well as hundreds of villages.