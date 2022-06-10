Barbeque Nation Launches New Outlet at Kompally

Barbeque Nation today marked a milestone in Hyderabad with the launch of their 10th outlet in the city. Popular Telugu actress Madhu Shalini and veteran surgeon Dr Vimalakar Reddy, Sunshine Hospital, graced the occasion. The vibrant and spacious interiors have been designed to captivate the young millennials of the city. The focus of the restaurant outlet is to forge family ties and become the perfect hosting spot for family gatherings.

Children from Hope for Life Foundation were present at the launch. On the occasion, Mr Faiz Azim Chief Operating Officer, Barbeque Nation Hospitality Limited, said, “We are excited to launch our 10th outlet in the city. The focus of our outlets is to bring friends and families together. To mark this special occasion, we have invited children from Hope for Life Foundation.”

The eat-all-you-can buffet at Barbeque Nation offers a plethora of dishes in vegetarian and non-vegetarian spreads. For starters, non-vegetarians can indulge in the famous MEXICAN CHILLI GARLIC FISH, HOT GARLIC CHICKEN WINGS, TANDOORI TANGDI, CAJUN SEEKH KEBAB, COASTAL BARBEQUE PRAWNS and much more, while vegetarians can feast on the mouth-watering KUTI MIRCH KA PANEER TIKKA, WOK TOSSED SEEKH KEBAB, SHABNAM KE MOTI MUSHROOM, POORI KEBAB, and HONEY SESAME CINAMON PINEAPPLE, among others. The main course section for non-vegetarians includes CHICKEN DUM BIRYANI, RAJASTHANI LAAL MAAS, and DUM KA MURGH, while vegetarians can indulge in PANEER BUTTER MASALA, METHI MATAR MALAI, DAL-E-DUM, and VEG DUM BIRYANI. The live counters offer a variety of non-veg/veg options like CHILLI CRISPY PURI, PALAK CHAAT, MARGARITHA PIZZA, KEEMA PAV and CHICKEN SHEEK. The dessert section comprises CHOCOLATE BROWNIE, RED VELVET PASTRIES, ANGOORI GULAB JAMUN, KERSARI PHIRNEE, and more. The wide range of Kulfis at the restaurant will leave the guests salivating. These kulfis can be twisted by mixing various flavours into one and creating diverse combinations of the much-loved dessert.