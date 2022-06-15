Barbeque Nation Launches Mango Mania Food Festival

Bengaluru: Barbeque Nation today announced the launch of its much-awaited Mango Mania food festival, to celebrate the king of fruits this summer. During the festival period- 13th June to 30th June, Barbeque Nation will welcome guests to its restaurants across the country with a wide spread of delectable dishes inspired by the mangoes, ranging from beverages and starters to the main course & desserts- all with a mesmerising twist of mangoes.

The eat-all-you-can buffet at Barbeque Nation offers over 13 dishes in vegetarian and non-vegetarian spreads. Guests can indulge in the famous Indian traditional summer cooler drink Aam Panna to set the tone for the exciting food that follows. For starters, non-vegetarians can savour Kachhi Ambi Fish Tikka and much more, while vegetarians can feast on the mouth-watering Chili Mango Pineapple. The main course section for non-vegetarians includes Ambi Fish curry, while vegetarians can indulge in Ambi dal tadka, Ambi veg, and much more. The dessert section comprises Mango pastry, Mango Mousse, and Aam phirni. The chef has blended various flavours of mangoes into one and created diverse combinations of the much-loved desserts.

On the occasion, Mr Nakul Gupta Chief Marketing Officer, Barbeque Nation Hospitality Limited, said, “Our guests look forward to new reasons to visit our restaurants in the summers. We are glad to kickstart this festival to infuse some refreshing flavours in our offerings to beat the heat this summers, with a vast spread of mango based dishes. We look forward to invoke the feeling of togetherness among guests and bring back childhood memories of having mangoes with their families. We are quite confident our guests will enjoy the festival and celebrate their special occasions along with their loved ones with us.”

In order to make the food festival more exciting and memorable for guests, Barbeque Nation has also organized fun-filled activities for its guests across the restaurants, with special gifts for the winners.

