Baisakhi Special Recipes By Tarla Dalal and Chef Shipra Khanna
Apr 12, 2022, 17:37 IST
Dal Makhni
By Chef Shipra Khanna
Ingredients:
- 6 tbsp butter
- 1 tbsp chopped garlic
- 1 tbsp chopped ginger
- 6-8 cloves
- 5-6 green cardamom
- ½ tbsp black cumin seeds
- 1 cup chopped onions
- 1 bowl tomato puree
- Salt as required
- ¼ tbsp garam masala
- ½ tbsp degi Mirchi powder
- 3-4 cups boiled dal
- 2 cups dal stock
- 1 cup cream
- Ginger juliennes, butter, and coriander leaves for garnish
Method:
- Hear 4 tbsp of butter in a pan and add garlic and ginger and sauté for a minute
- Add cloves, green cardamom, black cumin seeds and mix well
- Add onions and 2 tbsp of butter and sauté till translucent
- Now add tomato puree and cook for 2 minutes
- Add salt, garam masala and mix well and let it cook
- Add degi Mirchi powder and mix well until the oil starts to separate
- Add boiled dal and mix well. Add the dal stock as well
- Cook and cover for 45 minutes
- Add cream and mix well, Dal Makhni is ready
- Transfer it to a bowl and garnish with cream, butter, ginger juliennes and coriander leaves
- Tip: Cook the dal on low flame for 45 minutes and then temper it to make delicious dal makhni
Moong Dal Sheera
By Chef Tarla Dalal
Ingredients:
- ½ cup of yellow moong dal (split yellow gram)
- ½ cup ghee
- ½ cup milk
- ½ cup sugar
- ¼ tbsp saffron strands dissolved in 1 tbsp water
- ½ tbsp cardamom powder
- ½ tbsp almond silvers
- ½ tbsp almond silvers to garnish later
Method:
- Soak the moong dal in enough warm water for 2-3 hours and drain well
- Blend the moong dal in a mixer to a coarse paste without using any water
- Place the moong dal paste in the muslin cloth and press to remove excess water
- Remove the moong dal paste from the muslin cloth into a plate and separate it using a spoon and keep aside
- Heat the ghee in a broad non-stick pan, add the moong dal paste and cook on a medium flame for 10-12 minutes, while stirring continuously
- Add ½ cup of water and ½ cup of milk and mix well
- Add the sugar and mix well
- Cover and cook on a low flame for 5-7 minutes while stirring occasionally
- Add the saffron-water mixture, cardamom powder and almond silvers and mix well
- Garnish with almond silvers and serve hot
Doodhi Halwa
By Chef Tarla Dalal
Ingredients:
- 1 cup grated bottle gourd (Doodhi/ lauki)
- 1 ½ tbsp ghee
- ¼ cup sugar
- 2 tbsp milk
- ½ cup grated khoya
- 1 tbsp chirongi nuts for garnish (charoli)
Method:
- Heat the ghee in a deep non-stick kadhai, add the bottle gourd and sauté on a medium flame for 2-3 minutes
- Add the sugar and milk and cook on a low flame for approx. 4-5 minutes till the bottle gourd is soft
- Add the khoya, mix well and cook on a medium flame for 1-2 minutes while stirring continuously
- Remove the flame, garnish with chironji nuts and allow to cook completely
- Refrigerate for at least 1 hour
- Serve chilled.
Almond Sheera
By Chef Tarla Dalal
Ingredients:
- 1 cup almonds (Badam)
- 1 cup milk
- 1 tbsp ghee
- ½ cup sugar
- ½ tbsp cardamom powder
- A few saffron strands dissolved in 1 tbsp warm water
- 2 tbsp almond silvers for garnish
Method:
- To blanch the almonds, soak them in enough hot water in a bowl for at least 8 to 10 minutes
- Drain and refresh using some cold water and peel them
- Add 1/2 cup of milk and blend in a mixer to a smooth paste
- Heat the ghee in a broad non-stick pan, add the almond paste, mix well and cook over a medium flame for 4 to 5 minutes or till it turns light pink in color, while stirring continuously
- Add the remaining 1/2 cup of milk and 1/4 cup of water, mix well and simmer for 3 to 4 minutes, while stirring continuously
- Add the sugar, cardamom powder and saffron mixture and cook on a medium flame for 6 to 7 minutes or till the sugar dissolves and the ghee separates, while stirring continuously
- Keep aside to cool slightly
- Garnish with almond slivers and serve lukewarm or refrigerate and serve chilled
- Handy tip: This sheera stays fresh for 10 to 15 days when refrigerated. However, ensure to reheat it before serving and serve lukewarm.
