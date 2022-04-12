Baisakhi Special Recipes By Tarla Dalal and Chef Shipra Khanna

April 12, 2022

AMARAVATI: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inspected the information kiosk model which is to be set up in the Aarogyasri hospitals and directed the officials to set up signboards in the hospitals for easy access. During the review meeting held at the camp office here on Tuesday, the Chief Minister suggested honoring Arogya Mitras similar to volunteers recognising their services in the health sector by providing a cash incentive.