Baisakhi Special Recipes By Tarla Dalal and Chef Shipra Khanna

Apr 12, 2022, 17:37 IST
- Sakshi Post

Dal Makhni

By Chef Shipra Khanna

Ingredients:

  • 6 tbsp butter
  • 1 tbsp chopped garlic
  • 1 tbsp chopped ginger
  • 6-8 cloves
  • 5-6 green cardamom
  • ½ tbsp black cumin seeds
  • 1 cup chopped onions
  • 1 bowl tomato puree
  • Salt as required
  • ¼ tbsp garam masala
  • ½ tbsp degi Mirchi powder
  • 3-4 cups boiled dal
  • 2 cups dal stock
  • 1 cup cream
  • Ginger juliennes, butter, and coriander leaves for garnish

Method:

  • Hear 4 tbsp of butter in a pan and add garlic and ginger and sauté for a minute
  • Add cloves, green cardamom, black cumin seeds and mix well
  • Add onions and 2 tbsp of butter and sauté till translucent
  • Now add tomato puree and cook for 2 minutes
  • Add salt, garam masala and mix well and let it cook
  • Add degi Mirchi powder and mix well until the oil starts to separate
  • Add boiled dal and mix well. Add the dal stock as well
  • Cook and cover for 45 minutes
  • Add cream and mix well, Dal Makhni is ready
  • Transfer it to a bowl and garnish with cream, butter, ginger juliennes and coriander leaves
  • Tip: Cook the dal on low flame for 45 minutes and then temper it to make delicious dal makhni

Moong Dal Sheera

By Chef Tarla Dalal

Ingredients:

  • ½ cup of yellow moong dal (split yellow gram)
  • ½ cup ghee
  • ½ cup milk
  • ½ cup sugar
  • ¼ tbsp saffron strands dissolved in 1 tbsp water
  • ½ tbsp cardamom powder
  • ½ tbsp almond silvers
  • ½ tbsp almond silvers to garnish later

Method:

  • Soak the moong dal in enough warm water for 2-3 hours and drain well
  • Blend the moong dal in a mixer to a coarse paste without using any water
  • Place the moong dal paste in the muslin cloth and press to remove excess water
  • Remove the moong dal paste from the muslin cloth into a plate and separate it using a spoon and keep aside
  • Heat the ghee in a broad non-stick pan, add the moong dal paste and cook on a medium flame for 10-12 minutes, while stirring continuously
  • Add ½ cup of water and ½ cup of milk and mix well
  • Add the sugar and mix well
  • Cover and cook on a low flame for 5-7 minutes while stirring occasionally
  • Add the saffron-water mixture, cardamom powder and almond silvers and mix well
  • Garnish with almond silvers and serve hot

Doodhi Halwa

By Chef Tarla Dalal

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup grated bottle gourd (Doodhi/ lauki)
  • 1 ½ tbsp ghee
  • ¼ cup sugar
  • 2 tbsp milk
  • ½ cup grated khoya
  • 1 tbsp chirongi nuts for garnish (charoli)

Method:

  • Heat the ghee in a deep non-stick kadhai, add the bottle gourd and sauté on a medium flame for 2-3 minutes
  • Add the sugar and milk and cook on a low flame for approx. 4-5 minutes till the bottle gourd is soft
  • Add the khoya, mix well and cook on a medium flame for 1-2 minutes while stirring continuously
  • Remove the flame, garnish with chironji nuts and allow to cook completely
  • Refrigerate for at least 1 hour
  • Serve chilled.

Almond Sheera

By Chef Tarla Dalal

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup almonds (Badam)
  • 1 cup milk
  • 1 tbsp ghee
  • ½ cup sugar
  • ½ tbsp cardamom powder
  • A few saffron strands dissolved in 1 tbsp warm water
  • 2 tbsp almond silvers for garnish

Method:

  • To blanch the almonds, soak them in enough hot water in a bowl for at least 8 to 10 minutes
  • Drain and refresh using some cold water and peel them
  • Add 1/2 cup of milk and blend in a mixer to a smooth paste
  • Heat the ghee in a broad non-stick pan, add the almond paste, mix well and cook over a medium flame for 4 to 5 minutes or till it turns light pink in color, while stirring continuously
  • Add the remaining 1/2 cup of milk and 1/4 cup of water, mix well and simmer for 3 to 4 minutes, while stirring continuously
  • Add the sugar, cardamom powder and saffron mixture and cook on a medium flame for 6 to 7 minutes or till the sugar dissolves and the ghee separates, while stirring continuously
  • Keep aside to cool slightly
  • Garnish with almond slivers and serve lukewarm or refrigerate and serve chilled
  • Handy tip: This sheera stays fresh for 10 to 15 days when refrigerated. However, ensure to reheat it before serving and serve lukewarm.


