Ayushakti’s INFERTOX Treatment for Infertility Published in The American Journal of Medical Sciences and Pharmaceutical Research

Mumbai: Women are born with approximately 1-2 million eggs and have those for their life. Starting from their lifespan and at the menarche, the body recruits a group of follicles that grows and ovulates. By reading the levels of serum, AMH can determine ovarian reserve. The clinical symptoms of low AMH observed resemble Dhatukshayajanya vandhyatva (Infertility due to depletion of body tissue).

Ayushakti, one of the leading and most trusted ayurvedic health centers around the world, recently treated 4 female patients for Infertility related issues. These 4 females were aged between 20-40 years and were facing issues in conceiving.

After conducting in-depth and detailed sessions with each patient and receiving a confirmation of the patient’s Dosha, Dushya, and Bala – strength, Ayushakti suggested the treatment plan of Infertox. The treatment was set up in three stages-Remove, Restore and Renew. First, toxins (Aam) were removed from the body, which was responsible for the blockages. Then in the second stage, they helped them restore the digestive fire and bring the body to its original balanced state of being. Lastly, the cells were renewed using the Nasya method to achieve long-lasting vitality.

All these 4 patients saw a positive result in their bodies. The Ayurveda treatment protocol includes detoxification as a cleansing therapy, Basti (Enema) as a nourishing process, and Ayushakti Ayurveda Medicinal Herbal Formulas and herbal remedies in combination helped improve the serum AMH level to a significant level. This combination was helpful for further treatment of the patients with their own eggs.

Speaking on this, Dr. Smita Naram, Ayurveda Practitioner and Co-Founder of Ayushakti said, “We are thankful to The American Journal of Medical Sciences and Pharmaceutical Research for noticing our work and publishing it in their journal. Our treatment protocols, which are used for regulating the markers of AMH, can improve the quality and quantity of ovum which in turn can enhance the rate of successful conception. Therefore, this protocol can be considered, with serum low AMH, of great value for patients having fertility issues. We are in the process of conducting research on a large scale to prove the efficacy of their treatment protocol for inclusion in integrative medical.”