Around 500 Students Congregate For Largest Intercollegiate Optometry Cultural Fest

Sankara College of Optometry, Bangalore hosted ‘Reflektionz’, a National Intercollegiate Cultural Festival on 5th and 6th May 2022 at the Sankara Eye Hospital Campus. Around 500 students from optometry colleges across Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu & Puducherry participated in the festival.

Themed ‘Carnival’, to celebrate the 75th Year of India’s Independence, the 2 day event provided students with a platform to showcase their talent through a variety of literary events, cultural and performing arts events.

Professor Aditya Goyal, Principal, Sankara College of Optometry said ,“To achieve excellence in optometry, one requires hard work, diligence and a need to be empathetic. We are overwhelmed by the response to the event as students from different states have added much-needed vibrancy to the profession. We hope this edition has reignited the pride of being Indian and enhances harmony and brotherhood. This festival provided a real-life learning platform to our students who were involved from planning to execution.”

Conscious that these students would be the flag bearers of India as we enter the 75th year, the festival looked to encourage them to celebrate India and also take Responsibility. In a special address by Rajni Jajodia, Chair Climate Change, CII – Young Indians Bangalore shared, “We need to be aware of how important it is to reuse & up-cycle products. Waste of any form be it in manufacturing or in fashion would only end in landfills and contribute to further climate change.” She appreciated the Art from Waste, which brought out creative ideas.

A special installation allowed participants to reflect on ‘India at 75’. Rachana Inder, Kannada actress Love 360 wrote, “Indians need to respect our soil and understand that each move of ours impacts it a lot”.

Avinash, lead actor Ranavyuha, said “ We understood in the last 2 years how difficult it is for health care workers. While we are the heroes on screen, all of you are real life heroes and we appreciate the work all of you carry out daily.”

The 9th edition of Reflektionz had 22 events and the valedictory function and handing of the rolling trophy to Nethradhama College of Optometry, Bangalore was the perfect curtain downer for the event.