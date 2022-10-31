Apollo Cancer Centres (ACC), ranked among the world’s best cancer hospitals, launches – ArtCan, the Self-Breast Examination Steps via Kerala Mural Art. A unique initiative by Apollo Cancer Centres, (ArtCan) uses art as a medium to spread cancer awareness. Apollo Cancer Centres joined hands with mural artists and survivors to curate art that educates and empowers every woman about the importance of regular self-breast examination.

Through Kerala Mural Art,8 steps bring attention to the issue of breast cancer. Each frame reflects the story of a woman who discovered this condition while performing a self-breast examination, acted on time, and defeated cancer. These eight steps have also been depicted in a book format called ‘Chitra Sutra’.

The Mural Arts were unveiled today at Apollo Cancer Centres, Jubilee Hills.This unique initiative was inaugurated by eminent painter PadmashreeKalalLaxma Goud in presence of Dr Sangita Reddy-Joint Managing Director of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd, breast cancer experts from ACC, Hyderabad, breast cancer winner and MeMeraki (artist).

Sharing his thoughts at the launch of the ArtCan campaign, PadmashreeKalalLaxma Goud, said, “It gives me great pleasure to launch the campaign ‘ArtCan’. Art facilitates communication between patients and healthcare personnel by bringing forth insights on the part of patients that can be communicated to the world. I appreciate Apollo Cancer Centres' use of art as a medium to educate and raise awareness about self-breast examination. I'm hoping that this initiative will reach women from all over the country and help them win over breast cancer.”

Speaking during the launch of the campaign, Dr P Vijay Anand Reddy, Director, Radiation Oncology, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd, said, “In keeping with our vision of being at the forefront of cancer research, we have launched the 'ArtCan' breast cancer awareness campaign. It’s a popular belief that life imitates art and hence, art has the power to transcend languages and cultural barriers. Our initiative, ArtCan, will create a silent conversation and leave a deep impression on the audience. Breast cancer is the most diagnosed cancer globally and accounts for 25% of all cancer cases in women. So, early detection is the key to better outcomes. We believe Kerala mural art is a unique medium to create awareness about breast cancer and the importance of self-breast examination (SBE)”.

Speaking on the occasion,Dr T.P. Bhandari,Consultant – Surgical Oncology, said, “In 2022, over 20 lakh cases of breast cancer have been witnessed so far. Apollo has been a leader in oncology and has treated multiple complications. We have curated this special auction to showcase how knowledge has the power of saving lives. Understanding and getting tested for cancer at the right time can make a difference in saving a life. This initiative will convey our message to the masses to be cautious of breast cancer and understand the symptoms to get tested at an early stage.”

“It was truly fulfilling to work with Apollo Hospitals on this one-of-a-kind project, Art Can. We are glad that Apollo is using the powerful storytelling of traditional Indian art to disseminate important medical information. Information that can save thousands of lives. At the same time, this effort is shining a spotlight on India's proud artistic heritage and our master artists, which really aligns with our mission,” said Yosha Gupta, Founder, MeMeraki.com.

Breast Cancer is a result of multiple factors which include environmental and lifestyle changes. In most cases, it is due to anomalies that arise out of the aging process, while in 5-10% of the cases, it is genetically inherited. Early detection is the best protection against breast cancer. Regular self-examination and mammography at regular intervals have proven to be most effective in early diagnosis and in achieving better results in treatment and cure. Apollo Hospitals has been a pioneer in introducing comprehensive screening protocols for the early detection of breast cancer.

