Ankura Hospitals on Expansion Spree

20th April 2022, Hyderabad: Ankura Hospital, a super specialty Hospital chain dedicated to Women and Children in the state of Telangana & Andhra Pradesh, now with 12 Centers in Telugu states in expanding with the opening of new centres and widening its reach in the neighbouring states of Maharashtra, Karnataka and Orissa. The Brand Ambassador of Ankura Hospitals the popular actor, social activist Sri Sonu Sood association is going to be stronger by the day

Presently Ankura Hospitals with its 12 centers is catering to all the needs of women and children through a team of dedicated professionals, including pediatricians, pediatric super-specialists, obstetricians and gynaecologists, physicians, radiologists, dedicated and well-trained nursing staff, and other supporting staff. All the 12 centres are backed up with unmatched and latest cutting-edge technology and are equipped with Level III NICUs, PICUs, OTs,& luxury birthing suits

The hospital has the impeccable record of success rate, 99%, in treating patients and deliveries during covid times

Announcing the expansion plans Dr. Krishna Prasad, MD Ankura Hospitals said “We are one of the fastest growing Hospital chain in India. We are living and working through a time when healthcare leadership and medical innovation are crucial for our nation to cement its place as a world leader. Hence woman and child healthcare shall be a fundamental enabler towards achieving this. We have after all, the world’s youngest population, and half of our population is female. Therefore, I strongly believe that this particular segment shall shape the social and economic growth of our great nation. At Ankura Hospital we have a grand vision of becoming not just the largest but also the most advanced healthcare provider in the country in the woman and child segment .As part of the grand vision, we are starting 4 more centres this year in Hyderabad and are spreading our wings to neighbouring Maharashtra, Karnataka and Orissa states. We are going to double our capacity from 1000 to 2000 beds in coming years “

We are thankful to everyone in our successful journey and a special mention to our Brand Ambassador and a great human Sri Sonu Sood. I am glad to announce that our association which started a year back is going stronger by the day”.

Ankura Hospital Brand Ambassador Sonu Sood said “I am delighted to associate with Ankura Hospital for the last one year because of our common values and outlook for healthcare we share with each other. We came together when the entire world was going through one of the most disaster Medical phases in Human history – The covid ! I instantly connected with the team Ankura for their professionalism and caring attitude toward their profession and patients. The highly experienced medical team of Ankura Hospitals was another reason for my association. During Covid times I have personally referred many critically ill patients to Ankura, who were saved and given healthier lives by the experienced medical team. I am glad and sure that Ankura Hospital expansion to other states will usher in making quality health care accessible to many needy people. I am happy that our association is becoming stronger”.

