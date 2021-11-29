Ankura Hospital Treated And Saved 9000 Pre-term Babies In The Last One Year!!

Ankura Hospital, a super specialty Hospital chain dedicated to Women and Children in the state of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, with 11 Centers has treated and saved 9000 + preterm babies in the last year!!

Ankura hospital for women and children celebrated World Prematurity Day, to recognize and salute the strength and courage of parents who have had preterm babies and doctors who have cured them. The day is celebrated each year worldwide to raise awareness of preterm birth and concerns of preterm babies and their families worldwide. The celebrations were joined by many parents, who came with their healthy babies who were treated at Ankura Hospital for preterm birth, an expert team of Neonatologists, Medical Directors of the various centers of Ankura Hospital, and other Pediatric experts from the hospital.

Preterm birth (PTB) is the leading cause of neonatal deaths and India is the biggest contributor to the global burden of PTBs. Every year there are almost three and a half million babies who are born prematurely in India which accounts almost for 13% of births in the country, this doesn’t include the extremely preterm babies between 24 to 28 weeks, as viability definition in India is still at 28 weeks, unlike many developed countries.

A premature baby is defined as a baby born alive before 37 weeks of pregnancy. Within these, there are extremely preterm (less than 28 weeks), very preterm (28 to 32 weeks), moderate to late preterm (32 to 37 weeks). As we continue our fight against the pandemic, it is imperative for us to continue to build our efforts and strengthen our PPP towards the management of our pre-term babies.

Speaking on the occasion of prematurity day Dr. T.Srinidhi Co-Founder Ankura Group of Hospitals and a well-known Pediatrician said, "It is with the efforts of the Neonatologists, the paramedical staff, and nurses who work together as a team in the Neonatal units that we can see so many happy faces today. Ankura hospital for women and children which spreads across two states has treated and saved around 9000 babies in the last academic year. All this was possible because of your efforts, and especially the support which we have received from parents like you.” Dr. Srinidhi stated that the state-of-the-art equipment including the Neonatal warmers, incubators, and neonatal transport which Ankura has makes these efforts possible. A prerequisite to decrease mortality is the availability of Neonatal Intensive Care Units (NICUs) and Special Care Newborn Units (SCNUs) for the care of sick infants. At Ankura Hospital we have the best facilities available for preterm babies and we are on par with western countries in saving and giving a healthy life to premature babies."