Ankura Hospital Joins Hands with Karkinos for Elimination of Cervical Cancer

Hyderabad : On the occasion of International Women’s Day, Ankura Hospital, a super specialty Hospital chain dedicated to Women and Children in the state of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, with 12 Centers has joined hands with Karkinos for elimination of Cervical cancer.

Karkinos is committed to answering WHO’s call to eliminate cervical cancer by offering a WHO pre-qualified, FDA-approved HPV DNA test for early detection and confirmative diagnosis of cervical cancer.

The tie-up was announced by Dr. Lakshmi Rathna M, a senior obstetrician and gynaecologist of Ankura hospital along with Sripriya Rao, Co-founder, and COO, Karkinos healthcare at International Women’s day event held at the Hospital. The event was organised on to create cancer awareness in women.

nnouncing the tie-up Dr. Lakshmi Rathna M said “We are proud to be associated with Karkinos who are doing an enormous work in the field of Cervical cancer elimination. Ankura is the first hospital to have such a tie-up for cervical cancer management in the twin Telugu states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Cervical cancer is the second most common cancer in Indian women and reportedly one woman dies of it every eight minutes in the country. With this step taken by the hospital on the occasion of women’s day, many women are sure to be benefitted from it in the forthcoming years ”

“We at Karkinos Healthcare Pvt. Ltd, provide a purpose driven technology-led oncology platform, focused on delivering quality healthcare. Karkinos believes no person should be deprived of care either by lack of access or affordability. We are happy to announce our services in the state of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana for the first time by associating ourselves with Ankura Hospital” said Sri Priya Rao, Co-founder, and COO, Karkinos healthcare.

The chief guest for the event was Dr. P. Raghu Ram, recipient of the prestigious PADMA SRI Award (2015) and Dr. B.C Roy Award (2017). He is one of the youngest surgeons of Indian origin in over 100 years to be honoured with an OBE- officer of the most excellent order of the British Empire. Known for his extensive work towards breast diseases, Dr. Raghu Ram spoke to the the audience about Breast cancer awareness on this important occasion.

Other important highlights of the event were guest talks on women empowerment, physical fitness, and women wellness at every stage of life by dignitaries including Mrs. Geetha Chowdhary, Vice president- Lions club of Hyderabad, & Dr. Jayasree Reddy, senior obstetrician and gynaecologist at Ankura hospital.