Anand Mahindra Impressed By Rs 1 Lakh House Built On Auto-Rickshaw

A young architect from Tamil-Nadu converted an auto-rickshaw into a mobile home, probably the first of its kind in India. With a tiny movable house, N.G Arun-Prabhu wanted to spread awareness about small-scale engineering and reasonable housing. Social media was flooded with praises for the man and now business tycoon Anand Mahindra too joined in, saying that he would like to work with him.

When Arun first finished his project, which was in 2020, the impressive design found its way on the Internet, making the man a trending topic on social media. The 24-year-old shocked everyone by building a portable house with space for a bedroom, kitchen, living space, toilet, bathtub and a workplace with a 250-litre water tank for water on top of an auto-rickshaw, giving the country probably its first tiny movable house. And guess what? He built the house on a pocket-friendly budget of Rs 1 lakh.

Apparently Arun did this to demonstrate the power of small spaces. But he was also on to a larger trend: a potential post-pandemic wanderlust & desire to be ‘always mobile.’ I’d like to ask if he’ll design an even more ambitious space atop a Bolero pickup. Can someone connect us? https://t.co/5459FtzVrZ — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 27, 2021

It was on Saturday that a post about Arun’s innovation found its way to Mahindra, who admired the young man's skills and applauded his creative outlook. Not only that, but the billionaire also showed keen interest in getting in touch with Prabhu. “Apparently Arun did this to demonstrate the power of small spaces," Mahindra said in a tweet.

The Mahindra Group chairman also wondered if Prabhu would be interested in designing one for a Bolero pickup. "Can someone connect us?" he further wrote. The 65-year-old businessman is a known admirer of talented, hard-working people with a knack for creativity and has never shied away from using the power of social media to promote such people.

"Around mid-afternoon when an old friend, frantically called asking for my email address and said that he is sharing it with Anand Mahindra," Prabhu said. "I never imagined for Mr Mahindra to appreciate my project like this. I look forward to what else comes my way," Prabhu told.

Prabhu comes from a modest household in Tamil Nadu's Namakkal. He finished B.Arc from Chennai before starting his own architecture firm in Bengaluru, with just 5 people. The 24-year-old has one main goal: to spread awareness about compact space being fit for living. The reason behind choosing a rickshaw to build a tiny house over was its pocket-friendly element since it's a lot cheaper than cars, Prabhu explained.

