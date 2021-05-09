Amazon App Quiz Answers For Today May 9 2021: Win Samsung Earbuds

E-commerce giant Amazon runs a daily quiz on its app. Through this quiz, they select entries of those who have given the right answer to the questions and reward them with prizes. Anyone who answer these questions correctly in today's (May 9th) quiz stand a chance to win Samsung Earbuds (worth Rs 16,000) for free

Here are the questions asked today (May 9th) and their answers.

First question:

Which Indian state, that shares a 510km border with Myanmar and a 318km border with Bangladesh, is currently facing a refugee crisis?

The answer is- Mizoram

Second Question:

Which of these celebrities was conferred with the prestigious Maharashtra Bhushan Award in 2021?

The answer is- Asha Bhosle

Third Question:

Since 2012, 21st March is celebrated as the International Day of what?

The answer is- Forests

Fourth Question:

Name the famous character who was this animal, created by writer A. A. Milne

The answer is- Winnie the Pooh

Fifth Question:

In the World Cup for this sport, who has scored the maximum number of goals?

The answer is- Miroslav Klose

Previously the opportunity to answer these questions was only available until noon. However, Amazon has made some changes and now the quiz is to be available 24 hours a day. However, this quiz is only available on the Amazon app, so those who want to submit their answers must download the Amazon app. The winners will be announced tomorrow (May 10th).