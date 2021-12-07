Allu Sirish, Dulquer Salmaan & Vijay Deverakonda’s Style Statements Are Your Guide To Slay This Wedding Season

With the much anticipated wedding season upon us, the boys from South Indian cinema are dishing out some serious fashion inspiration as Allu Sirish, Vijay Deverkonda and Dulquer Salmaan have dished out some seriously eye-catching looks in the perfect attires and fans would surely want to dress up like them and be the spark of the function.

Allu Sirish

Allu Sirish's white Sherwani with white Chudidar and white dupatta look by is the dream like look for any wedding. Detailed with golden cuffs and collars and paired with brown shoes, Allu Sirish's sublime wedding look steals the spotlight.

Dulquer Salman

Maroon Sherwani and White Chudidar look with golden buttons is the Dulquer Salmaan way of rocking a wedding. Decorated with a neat kerchief and golden buttons the attire grabs all the eyeballs and makes one stand out of the crowd this wedding season

Vijay Deverkonda

Pink Sherwani and white kurta with white Churidar look by Vijay Deverkonda is the ultimate game-changer. Opting to go with an open Sherwani surely changes the fashion game and brings a new look to the table that surely sets you apart from the crowd.