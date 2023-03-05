All You Wanted to Know About H3N2 Flu

Thousands of cases of influenza A subtype H3N2, which causes fever for three to five days and a persistent cough for up to three weeks, have been reported in hospitals across the country in recent months. The specific strain is the flu subtype that leads to the most hospitalisations, as stated by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

The ICMR observed that among H3N2 hospitalised patients, 92% had fever, 86% had cough, 27% had breathlessness, and 16% had wheezing. However, the ICMR surveillance say, 16% of these patients had pneumonia, and 6% had seizures. According to the ICMR, 7% of patients with severe acute respiratory infections brought on by H3N2 required ICU care and 10% of them needed oxygen.

The symptoms of influenza A subtype H3N2:

Muscle and body aches

Diarrhea

Vomiting

Runny nose and sneezing

Sore throat

Nausea

Fever

Chills

Cough

In the meantime, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has cautioned against the indiscriminate use of antibiotics in view of the increasing cough, cold, and nausea cases. Also, the group urged physicians to solely recommend symptomatic care rather than antibiotics.

"At the moment, people begin taking antibiotics like azithromycin and amoxiclav, among others, and discontinue them as soon as they begin to feel better. As a result of this, there will be an increase in antibiotic resistance. Antibiotics would never be effective in the real world because of resistance, said the IMA statement.