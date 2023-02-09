Akshar Yoga Institutions to celebrate Mandala Yoga Festival

On 11th February, 2023 Akshar Yoga Research and Development Centre, Bangalore will be abuzz with enthusiastic Yoga lovers as they come together to celebrate Mandala Yoga Festival and attempt Guinness World Records for 3 different Yoga Asanas. The event is being organized by Akshar yoga Institutions and will see over 1000 participants including 250 police personnel from Karnataka State Police, over 150 underprivileged children and 100 differently abled child. The participants congregating from 20 different countries across the globe and from the 28 states and 8 Union Territories of India are upbeat about the feat they are about to attempt.

Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar spoke about the upcoming Mandala Yoga Festival, “All the participants- police personnel, children from schools, colleges and nursing homes are undergoing training for the three yoga asanas that will be attempted. We will be attempting the World Record for most people attempting Yoga asanas, namely Vashishtasana (Side Plank Pose) simultaneously for 45 seconds, Ushtrasana (Camel Pose) simultaneously for 60 seconds and Halasana (Plough Pose) simultaneously for 90 seconds. We hope that this will inspire more yoga enthusiasts and enable them to understand the essence of Yoga in life.”

The event is being organised by Akshar Yoga Institutions under the aegis of Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, the founder and chairman of the institution, as well as an internationally acclaimed Spiritual Yoga Master.

Honourable Minister of Higher Education, Dr C. N. Ashwath Narayan will preside over the event as Chief Guest and will join the participants to perform the Yoga asanas and as to encourage them. The Guest of Honour will be Additional Director General of Police, Shri Seemant Kumar Singh IPS.